Last updated June 19 2020 at 11:22 AM

4 S PORTLAND AVE

4 South Portland Avenue · (212) 452-4503
Location

4 South Portland Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Fort Greene

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$5,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

This generous and bright two bedroom/two bath top floor apartment on gorgeous South Portland Avenue is a once in a lifetime rental opportunity. Voted the most beautiful block in Brooklyn, this extra-wide brownstone on South Portland sits diagonally across from Fort Greene Park and offers amazing views of the park. The 1100 sqft+ apartment benefits from a private full roof terrace (accessed via interior staircase), two large bedrooms, 10' ceilings, a comfortable open kitchen with high end appliances and Dishwasher, vented washer/dryer, and ample closet space. The bathrooms are well finished and clean, one has a deep soaking tub and pedestal sink.
Located four flights up in a small 5 unit condo building, you will have peace of mind and buns of steel.

The location can't be beat-live right next to the weekend farmer's market, tennis courts, playgrounds, and open space in Fort Greene Park, between all the restaurants and shops of DeKalb and Lafayette and Fulton, and a few blocks to the BAM cultural district, 15 minutes to Manhattan and extremely convenient to multiple subway lines (C,G, B M, Q R, 2, 3, 4, 5) and LIRR.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 S PORTLAND AVE have any available units?
4 S PORTLAND AVE has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4 S PORTLAND AVE have?
Some of 4 S PORTLAND AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 S PORTLAND AVE currently offering any rent specials?
4 S PORTLAND AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 S PORTLAND AVE pet-friendly?
No, 4 S PORTLAND AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 4 S PORTLAND AVE offer parking?
No, 4 S PORTLAND AVE does not offer parking.
Does 4 S PORTLAND AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4 S PORTLAND AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 S PORTLAND AVE have a pool?
No, 4 S PORTLAND AVE does not have a pool.
Does 4 S PORTLAND AVE have accessible units?
No, 4 S PORTLAND AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4 S PORTLAND AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4 S PORTLAND AVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 4 S PORTLAND AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 S PORTLAND AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
