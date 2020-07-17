4 S PORTLAND AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher playground tennis court bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities playground tennis court

This generous and bright two bedroom/two bath top floor apartment on gorgeous South Portland Avenue is a once in a lifetime rental opportunity. Voted the most beautiful block in Brooklyn, this extra-wide brownstone on South Portland sits diagonally across from Fort Greene Park and offers amazing views of the park. The 1100 sqft+ apartment benefits from a private full roof terrace (accessed via interior staircase), two large bedrooms, 10' ceilings, a comfortable open kitchen with high end appliances and Dishwasher, vented washer/dryer, and ample closet space. The bathrooms are well finished and clean, one has a deep soaking tub and pedestal sink.

Located four flights up in a small 5 unit condo building, you will have peace of mind and buns of steel.



The location can't be beat-live right next to the weekend farmer's market, tennis courts, playgrounds, and open space in Fort Greene Park, between all the restaurants and shops of DeKalb and Lafayette and Fulton, and a few blocks to the BAM cultural district, 15 minutes to Manhattan and extremely convenient to multiple subway lines (C,G, B M, Q R, 2, 3, 4, 5) and LIRR.