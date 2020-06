Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Prospect Heights renovated 2 bedroom apartment. This spacious and sunny 2 bedroom residence features: large bedrooms, a seamless open kitchen with designer cabinets, a breakfast counter and new stainless steel appliances, new bathroom, walk-in closet, hardwood floors thru-out and washer dryer in basement. Only a short stroll to the 2, 3 trains at Brooklyn Museum and near the best shopping, health clubs, and restaurants in Prospect Heights. Sorry, no pets.