36 Cranberry Street

Amenities
Brooklyn Heights, Welcome home..... Entire Brownstone for rent! 4.5 Bedrooms, 2.5 baths This North Brooklyn Heights Brownstone is located just 1 block from the Promenade on a very quiet residential street and a 5 minute walk to Brooklyn Bridge Park.. The garden level has an informal living room and large separate, windowed kitchen looking out to a small secluded garden. New counter tops and all new stainless steel appliances ( stove, refrigerator, dishwasher) There is a half bath and washer dryer on this floor. The parlor floor has a formal dining room and formal living room with a wood burning fireplace and beautiful brownstone details. On the remaining 2 floors are four bedrooms+ den and 2 full bathrooms. This home has excellent closet space + a full basement with high ceilings for all your storage needs.Available for Move in June 1 . $8250 + utilities. Cats on approval with references. SORRY NO DOGS ALLOWED Other Features: Prewar detail, Floors - hardwood, Light - excellent, Windows - oversized, Modern kitchen, Storage space, Walk in closets, Great closet space, Washer/dryer, Dishwasher