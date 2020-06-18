All apartments in Brooklyn
36 Cranberry Street
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:52 PM

36 Cranberry Street

36 Cranberry Street · (718) 923-8018
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

36 Cranberry Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Brooklyn Heights

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$8,250

4 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Brooklyn Heights, Welcome home..... Entire Brownstone for rent! 4.5 Bedrooms, 2.5 baths This North Brooklyn Heights Brownstone is located just 1 block from the Promenade on a very quiet residential street and a 5 minute walk to Brooklyn Bridge Park.. The garden level has an informal living room and large separate, windowed kitchen looking out to a small secluded garden. New counter tops and all new stainless steel appliances ( stove, refrigerator, dishwasher) There is a half bath and washer dryer on this floor. The parlor floor has a formal dining room and formal living room with a wood burning fireplace and beautiful brownstone details. On the remaining 2 floors are four bedrooms+ den and 2 full bathrooms. This home has excellent closet space + a full basement with high ceilings for all your storage needs.Available for Move in June 1 . $8250 + utilities. Cats on approval with references. SORRY NO DOGS ALLOWED Other Features: Prewar detail, Floors - hardwood, Light - excellent, Windows - oversized, Modern kitchen, Storage space, Walk in closets, Great closet space, Washer/dryer, Dishwasher

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36 Cranberry Street have any available units?
36 Cranberry Street has a unit available for $8,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 36 Cranberry Street have?
Some of 36 Cranberry Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36 Cranberry Street currently offering any rent specials?
36 Cranberry Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36 Cranberry Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 36 Cranberry Street is pet friendly.
Does 36 Cranberry Street offer parking?
No, 36 Cranberry Street does not offer parking.
Does 36 Cranberry Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 36 Cranberry Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 36 Cranberry Street have a pool?
No, 36 Cranberry Street does not have a pool.
Does 36 Cranberry Street have accessible units?
No, 36 Cranberry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 36 Cranberry Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 36 Cranberry Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 36 Cranberry Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 36 Cranberry Street does not have units with air conditioning.
