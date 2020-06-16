357 Sterling Place

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

ONE FREE MONTH--only $2246 per month (net effective)! Act now!

Don't miss this extremely bright & sunny gut-renovated true one-bedroom apartment located on one of the most bucolic Prospect Heights blocks, available June 15th.

This corner unit has new hardwood floors throughout, an updated kitchen (black fridge, granite countertop & state of the art stainless steel stove/range), a beautiful renovated windowed tiled bathroom (new toilet & sink with a vintage tub), and tall modern windowsyou'll never get tired of the light flowing into your home through the multiple [Northern & Western] exposures!

The apartment is sun-filled & well laid-out, featuring a generous bedroom with a big closet, ceiling fans to help keep your electricity bills down in the summer months, and updated electrical, plumbing & heating. This top-floor unit (only three flights up) boasts soaring (nearly) 12 foot ceilingsand no upstairs neighbors! The bedroom can easily fit a queen-sized bed and complete bedroom set. Beautiful views of Brownstone Brooklyn and Manhattan from the living area window.

The building is quiet, with only four units per floor. Mere minutes to the 2/3 trains at Grand Army Plaza and the B/Q express trains at 7 Ave (only two stops before Manhattan). While living in this apartment, you'll enjoy being steps to all the best Brooklyn has to offer: Prospect Park, the Brooklyn Museum, the Greenmarket at Grand Army Plaza, the central branch of the Brooklyn Public Library, the Brooklyn Botanical Gardens, the Barclay's Center, as well as hot spots such as Olmsted, Tom's Restaurant, Chavella's, Barboncino, Ample Hills, Blue Marble, Chuko, and many many others (with new delights popping up every week!).

Laundry is right across the street and heat/hot water are included in the rent. Standard broker's fee due at lease signing. Sorry, the NO PET policy is strictly enforced.