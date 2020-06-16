All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 357 Sterling Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
357 Sterling Place
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:52 PM

357 Sterling Place

357 Sterling Place · (347) 913-5846
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Prospect Heights
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

357 Sterling Place, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Prospect Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit D-2 · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
ONE FREE MONTH--only $2246 per month (net effective)! Act now!
Don't miss this extremely bright & sunny gut-renovated true one-bedroom apartment located on one of the most bucolic Prospect Heights blocks, available June 15th.
This corner unit has new hardwood floors throughout, an updated kitchen (black fridge, granite countertop & state of the art stainless steel stove/range), a beautiful renovated windowed tiled bathroom (new toilet & sink with a vintage tub), and tall modern windowsyou'll never get tired of the light flowing into your home through the multiple [Northern & Western] exposures!
The apartment is sun-filled & well laid-out, featuring a generous bedroom with a big closet, ceiling fans to help keep your electricity bills down in the summer months, and updated electrical, plumbing & heating. This top-floor unit (only three flights up) boasts soaring (nearly) 12 foot ceilingsand no upstairs neighbors! The bedroom can easily fit a queen-sized bed and complete bedroom set. Beautiful views of Brownstone Brooklyn and Manhattan from the living area window.
The building is quiet, with only four units per floor. Mere minutes to the 2/3 trains at Grand Army Plaza and the B/Q express trains at 7 Ave (only two stops before Manhattan). While living in this apartment, you'll enjoy being steps to all the best Brooklyn has to offer: Prospect Park, the Brooklyn Museum, the Greenmarket at Grand Army Plaza, the central branch of the Brooklyn Public Library, the Brooklyn Botanical Gardens, the Barclay's Center, as well as hot spots such as Olmsted, Tom's Restaurant, Chavella's, Barboncino, Ample Hills, Blue Marble, Chuko, and many many others (with new delights popping up every week!).
Laundry is right across the street and heat/hot water are included in the rent. Standard broker's fee due at lease signing. Sorry, the NO PET policy is strictly enforced.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 357 Sterling Place have any available units?
357 Sterling Place has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 357 Sterling Place have?
Some of 357 Sterling Place's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 357 Sterling Place currently offering any rent specials?
357 Sterling Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 357 Sterling Place pet-friendly?
No, 357 Sterling Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 357 Sterling Place offer parking?
No, 357 Sterling Place does not offer parking.
Does 357 Sterling Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 357 Sterling Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 357 Sterling Place have a pool?
No, 357 Sterling Place does not have a pool.
Does 357 Sterling Place have accessible units?
No, 357 Sterling Place does not have accessible units.
Does 357 Sterling Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 357 Sterling Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 357 Sterling Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 357 Sterling Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 357 Sterling Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity