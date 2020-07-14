All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 338 Berry Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
338 Berry Street
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:54 AM

338 Berry Street

338 Berry Street · (646) 522-3531
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Williamsburg
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

338 Berry Street, Brooklyn, NY 11249
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 4F · Avail. now

$2,800

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
gym
air conditioning
doorman
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
fire pit
gym
bike storage
Available 8/1 Bright and airy studio loft located at The Williamsberry.This home features beautiful condo finishes with stunning high concrete beamed ceilings, 7 wide oak floors, oversized southeast facing windows, central a/c & heating and your own in-unit washer & dryer. Additionally, the kitchen is fitted withLiebherr & Bertazzoni appliances,Danby marble countertops & backsplash, and custom Italian cabinetry.338 Berry Street is formally a noodle factory converted into condos and gives the perfect blend between old and new. It's located near many of Brooklyn's finest shops, restaurants, and the newly developed DominoPark Project and waterfront. The building features a part-time doorman, live-in resident manager,gym (including a Peloton Bike), garden with fire pit, bicycle storage, and an exquisite rooftop lounge with a massive roof terrace.Easy access to J, M, Z, G, & L trains and East River water taxis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 338 Berry Street have any available units?
338 Berry Street has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 338 Berry Street have?
Some of 338 Berry Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 338 Berry Street currently offering any rent specials?
338 Berry Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 338 Berry Street pet-friendly?
No, 338 Berry Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 338 Berry Street offer parking?
No, 338 Berry Street does not offer parking.
Does 338 Berry Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 338 Berry Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 338 Berry Street have a pool?
No, 338 Berry Street does not have a pool.
Does 338 Berry Street have accessible units?
No, 338 Berry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 338 Berry Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 338 Berry Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 338 Berry Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 338 Berry Street has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 338 Berry Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity