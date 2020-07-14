Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors gym air conditioning doorman

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse doorman fire pit gym bike storage

Available 8/1 Bright and airy studio loft located at The Williamsberry.This home features beautiful condo finishes with stunning high concrete beamed ceilings, 7 wide oak floors, oversized southeast facing windows, central a/c & heating and your own in-unit washer & dryer. Additionally, the kitchen is fitted withLiebherr & Bertazzoni appliances,Danby marble countertops & backsplash, and custom Italian cabinetry.338 Berry Street is formally a noodle factory converted into condos and gives the perfect blend between old and new. It's located near many of Brooklyn's finest shops, restaurants, and the newly developed DominoPark Project and waterfront. The building features a part-time doorman, live-in resident manager,gym (including a Peloton Bike), garden with fire pit, bicycle storage, and an exquisite rooftop lounge with a massive roof terrace.Easy access to J, M, Z, G, & L trains and East River water taxis.