Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities pet friendly

NO FEE!!! This very spacious and charming studio apartment. It is space for separate living and sleeping areas. There is an eat-in-kitchen, a dressing area, 3 large closets and beautiful light. Also lovely original details and wood floors throughout. Located in Prospect Heights. Amazing location. Only 1/2 block to B/Q train and 2 blocks to 2/3 train. Shopping and restaurants on Flatbush avenue. Only 3 blocks to Prospect Park! Sorry no dogs, cat on approval. Available July 1.