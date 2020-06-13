All apartments in Brooklyn
312 Lafayette Avenue
312 Lafayette Avenue

Location

312 Lafayette Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Clinton Hill

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Charming Parlor Floor 1 bedroom with Large private deckSpacious 1 Bedroom with good closet space and large windowsHigh CeilingsMarble MantlesWorking Wood ShuttersOpen Living /Dining Room layoutGranite Countertops, Lots of Storage, Dishwasherin Unit Washer/Dryerand Hardwood floors throughoutAmazing location just minutes from A/C trains at Lafayette Ave and a short walk to Atlantic Terminal where you'll find the 2,3,4,5,N, R, LIRR and a plethora of shops and amenities that Fort Greene has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 Lafayette Avenue have any available units?
312 Lafayette Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 312 Lafayette Avenue have?
Some of 312 Lafayette Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 312 Lafayette Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
312 Lafayette Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 Lafayette Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 312 Lafayette Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 312 Lafayette Avenue offer parking?
No, 312 Lafayette Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 312 Lafayette Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 312 Lafayette Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 Lafayette Avenue have a pool?
No, 312 Lafayette Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 312 Lafayette Avenue have accessible units?
No, 312 Lafayette Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 312 Lafayette Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 312 Lafayette Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 312 Lafayette Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 312 Lafayette Avenue has units with air conditioning.
