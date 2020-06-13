312 Lafayette Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities

Charming Parlor Floor 1 bedroom with Large private deckSpacious 1 Bedroom with good closet space and large windowsHigh CeilingsMarble MantlesWorking Wood ShuttersOpen Living /Dining Room layoutGranite Countertops, Lots of Storage, Dishwasherin Unit Washer/Dryerand Hardwood floors throughoutAmazing location just minutes from A/C trains at Lafayette Ave and a short walk to Atlantic Terminal where you'll find the 2,3,4,5,N, R, LIRR and a plethora of shops and amenities that Fort Greene has to offer.