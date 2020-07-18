310 East 19th Street.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator

Large & Renovated 2BR w/ Dishwasher Private Balcony in Laundry Bldg.APARTMENT FEATURES:- 1 King Size Bedroom- 1 Queen Size Bedroom- Separate Kitchen w/ Stainless Steel Appliances Dishwasher- Hardwood Floors Throughout- Spacious Living Room- Closets! Closets! Closets!- Elevator/Laundry Building - Super On-Site.This Beautiful 2 BR is Conveniently Located Just Steps to All the Best Cafes, Bars, Restaurants, Health Food Stores, Trendy Shops and SO Much More Flatbush has to offer!!!.All applicants must have good credit score and make 40x the rent. Guarantors accepted..Contact Paulo today to schedule an exclusive viewing before it's gone..paulo @ zjamarealty.com