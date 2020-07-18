All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated July 2 2020 at 8:28 AM

310 East 19th Street

310 East 19th Street · (619) 850-5547
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

310 East 19th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11226
Flatbush

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
Large & Renovated 2BR w/ Dishwasher Private Balcony in Laundry Bldg.APARTMENT FEATURES:- 1 King Size Bedroom- 1 Queen Size Bedroom- Separate Kitchen w/ Stainless Steel Appliances Dishwasher- Hardwood Floors Throughout- Spacious Living Room- Closets! Closets! Closets!- Elevator/Laundry Building - Super On-Site.This Beautiful 2 BR is Conveniently Located Just Steps to All the Best Cafes, Bars, Restaurants, Health Food Stores, Trendy Shops and SO Much More Flatbush has to offer!!!.All applicants must have good credit score and make 40x the rent. Guarantors accepted..Contact Paulo today to schedule an exclusive viewing before it's gone..paulo @ zjamarealty.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 310 East 19th Street have any available units?
310 East 19th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 310 East 19th Street have?
Some of 310 East 19th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 East 19th Street currently offering any rent specials?
310 East 19th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 East 19th Street pet-friendly?
No, 310 East 19th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 310 East 19th Street offer parking?
No, 310 East 19th Street does not offer parking.
Does 310 East 19th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 310 East 19th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 East 19th Street have a pool?
No, 310 East 19th Street does not have a pool.
Does 310 East 19th Street have accessible units?
No, 310 East 19th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 310 East 19th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 310 East 19th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 310 East 19th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 310 East 19th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

