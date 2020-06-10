308 Bedford Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available July 1st.



308 Bedford Ave, Apt 2L is a fully renovated two-bedroom, one-bathroom located on South 1st Street and Bedford Avenue in South Williamsburg. Located on the second floor of a walk-up building, this apartment is approximately 750 square feet.



Apartment features include new wide plank oak hardwood flooring throughout, a pass-through into the separate windowed kitchen which has white Caesarstone countertops with all white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and a combo washer and dryer! The master bedroom is large enough for a king-size bed, and has a double closet, with two windows facing west. The second bedroom has one window, and is slightly smaller, but also has a double closet, and can fit a queen-size bed. All white bathroom with subway tile walls, updated white porcelain and composite fixtures throughout. Pets are allowed on a case-by-case basis.