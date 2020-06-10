All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:22 PM

308 Bedford Avenue

308 Bedford Avenue · (813) 323-4521
Location

308 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11249
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2L · Avail. now

$3,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available July 1st.

308 Bedford Ave, Apt 2L is a fully renovated two-bedroom, one-bathroom located on South 1st Street and Bedford Avenue in South Williamsburg. Located on the second floor of a walk-up building, this apartment is approximately 750 square feet.

Apartment features include new wide plank oak hardwood flooring throughout, a pass-through into the separate windowed kitchen which has white Caesarstone countertops with all white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and a combo washer and dryer! The master bedroom is large enough for a king-size bed, and has a double closet, with two windows facing west. The second bedroom has one window, and is slightly smaller, but also has a double closet, and can fit a queen-size bed. All white bathroom with subway tile walls, updated white porcelain and composite fixtures throughout. Pets are allowed on a case-by-case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 Bedford Avenue have any available units?
308 Bedford Avenue has a unit available for $3,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 308 Bedford Avenue have?
Some of 308 Bedford Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 Bedford Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
308 Bedford Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 Bedford Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 308 Bedford Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 308 Bedford Avenue offer parking?
No, 308 Bedford Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 308 Bedford Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 308 Bedford Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 Bedford Avenue have a pool?
No, 308 Bedford Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 308 Bedford Avenue have accessible units?
No, 308 Bedford Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 308 Bedford Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 308 Bedford Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 308 Bedford Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 308 Bedford Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
