308 Bedford Avenue

Amenities
Available July 1st.
308 Bedford Ave, Apt 2L is a fully renovated two-bedroom, one-bathroom located on South 1st Street and Bedford Avenue in South Williamsburg. Located on the second floor of a walk-up building, this apartment is approximately 750 square feet.
Apartment features include new wide plank oak hardwood flooring throughout, a pass-through into the separate windowed kitchen which has white Caesarstone countertops with all white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, and a combo washer and dryer! The master bedroom is large enough for a king-size bed, and has a double closet, with two windows facing west. The second bedroom has one window, and is slightly smaller, but also has a double closet, and can fit a queen-size bed. All white bathroom with subway tile walls, updated white porcelain and composite fixtures throughout. Pets are allowed on a case-by-case basis.