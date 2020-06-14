293 Henry Street

Amenities

Fantastic 2BR - Flex 3BR - 2Bth available on one of the most desirable blocks in Brooklyn Heights. This completely new renovation is flooded with light. This very large 2BR plus den, guest room or office has 12 ft ceilings. Ornate original details such as crown molding, high mirrors, and an original decorative fireplace, give this apartment a wonderful character. The brand new well laid out kitchen has tall cabinetry, Bosch appliances,gas stove and dishwasher along with three large windows running across the back of the home from the living and dining room. Hardwood floors throughout and two brand new baths. High end condo finishes such as a Bosch W/D and mini split system A/C abound in this approximately 1300 sq ft. home. Close to the ferry at Pier 6 and all subway trains - 2 3 4 5 N & R A & C at Borough Hall . Close to all the great restaurants and shops in Brooklyn Heights, Cobble Hill such Sahadis, Trader Joes, Colonie and the Brooklyn Bridge Park. Pets upon approval. Come see the best Brooklyn has to offer!