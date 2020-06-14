All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 16 2020 at 9:22 PM

293 Henry Street

293 Henry Street · (718) 399-4160
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

293 Henry Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Brooklyn Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$7,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic 2BR - Flex 3BR - 2Bth available on one of the most desirable blocks in Brooklyn Heights. This completely new renovation is flooded with light. This very large 2BR plus den, guest room or office has 12 ft ceilings. Ornate original details such as crown molding, high mirrors, and an original decorative fireplace, give this apartment a wonderful character. The brand new well laid out kitchen has tall cabinetry, Bosch appliances,gas stove and dishwasher along with three large windows running across the back of the home from the living and dining room. Hardwood floors throughout and two brand new baths. High end condo finishes such as a Bosch W/D and mini split system A/C abound in this approximately 1300 sq ft. home. Close to the ferry at Pier 6 and all subway trains - 2 3 4 5 N & R A & C at Borough Hall . Close to all the great restaurants and shops in Brooklyn Heights, Cobble Hill such Sahadis, Trader Joes, Colonie and the Brooklyn Bridge Park. Pets upon approval. Come see the best Brooklyn has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 293 Henry Street have any available units?
293 Henry Street has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 293 Henry Street have?
Some of 293 Henry Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 293 Henry Street currently offering any rent specials?
293 Henry Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 293 Henry Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 293 Henry Street is pet friendly.
Does 293 Henry Street offer parking?
No, 293 Henry Street does not offer parking.
Does 293 Henry Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 293 Henry Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 293 Henry Street have a pool?
No, 293 Henry Street does not have a pool.
Does 293 Henry Street have accessible units?
No, 293 Henry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 293 Henry Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 293 Henry Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 293 Henry Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 293 Henry Street has units with air conditioning.
