Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
289 Dekalb avenue
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:50 PM

289 Dekalb avenue

289 Dekalb Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

289 Dekalb Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11205
Clinton Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
all utils included
gym
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
coffee bar
gym
media room
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED and AVAILABLE NOW. This charming 1-bedroom and garden floor apartment features an IN-UNIT WASHER AND DRYER, hardwood floors, a DISHWASHER and private OUTDOOR SPACE. Located in Clinton Hill right at the border of Fort Greene, on the vibrant and beautiful DeKalb avenue. ALL utilities are included in the rent. This is your opportunity to live in PRIME CLINTON HILLFort. The apartment is just a few minutes from FORT GREENE PARK, several quaint restaurants, coffee bars and shops. Just a short commute to Whole Foods and Trader Joes, Target, BAM, movie theaters, Chelsea Piers Brooklyn, Crunch Fitness, Barclays Center, Saturday Farmers Markets and virtually every train in the city (2,3,4,5,N,Q,R,C,G,B,D, and LIRR). Contact me for a viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 289 Dekalb avenue have any available units?
289 Dekalb avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 289 Dekalb avenue have?
Some of 289 Dekalb avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 289 Dekalb avenue currently offering any rent specials?
289 Dekalb avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 289 Dekalb avenue pet-friendly?
No, 289 Dekalb avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 289 Dekalb avenue offer parking?
No, 289 Dekalb avenue does not offer parking.
Does 289 Dekalb avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 289 Dekalb avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 289 Dekalb avenue have a pool?
No, 289 Dekalb avenue does not have a pool.
Does 289 Dekalb avenue have accessible units?
No, 289 Dekalb avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 289 Dekalb avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 289 Dekalb avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 289 Dekalb avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 289 Dekalb avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
