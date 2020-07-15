289 Dekalb avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher all utils included gym coffee bar

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities coffee bar gym media room

ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED and AVAILABLE NOW. This charming 1-bedroom and garden floor apartment features an IN-UNIT WASHER AND DRYER, hardwood floors, a DISHWASHER and private OUTDOOR SPACE. Located in Clinton Hill right at the border of Fort Greene, on the vibrant and beautiful DeKalb avenue. ALL utilities are included in the rent. This is your opportunity to live in PRIME CLINTON HILLFort. The apartment is just a few minutes from FORT GREENE PARK, several quaint restaurants, coffee bars and shops. Just a short commute to Whole Foods and Trader Joes, Target, BAM, movie theaters, Chelsea Piers Brooklyn, Crunch Fitness, Barclays Center, Saturday Farmers Markets and virtually every train in the city (2,3,4,5,N,Q,R,C,G,B,D, and LIRR). Contact me for a viewing.