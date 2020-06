Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Renovated Duplex, Large 2 Bedrooms /1.5 bathroom. Open Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Dishwasher, Washer and Dryer in the unit. 4 Great size balconies. Rent with Option To Buy. Great Sunlight all day long. Great Closet Space. Short distance to Beach, Shopping, Belt Parkway & public transportation. All Information Is Deemed Accurate But Should Be Independently Verified. The sale may be subject to term & conditions of an offering plan.