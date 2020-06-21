All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 2 2020 at 8:21 AM

272 Dean Street

272 Dean Street · (347) 463-9246
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

272 Dean Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Boerum Hill

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
hot tub
You will FALL IN LOVE with this 272 Dean Boutique Condo! GUT Renovated All NEW Building Surfaces and Systems. Ductless ACeasy to adjust the temperature in each room to maximize your comfort. New Hardwood Floors... you'll enjoy the natural beauty for a lifetimeModern Floorplan with Spacious Open Kitchen...so you can interact with family or guests as you prepare meals. Full-Sized Washer and Gas Dryer in closet behind the kitchen...so convenient, you'll have no excuse for not doing the laundry! Private Serene TerracePerfect for a morning cup of coffee The Kitchen Features CeasarStone Countertopsbeautiful Quartz surface, Glass Tile Backsplash, Custom Built Cabinetsso you have plenty of storage and work space, Professional Series Stainless Steel Appliancesyou will cook with great quality appliances that will never go out of style The Bathrooms Features, Toto Toilets, Luxurious Spa Tub in Guest Bath, Shower in Master, Custom Vanity and Medicine Cabinet Many exciting shopping &amp; dining choices nearby, Minutes to the Atlantic Ave Barclays Center Terminal with 9 subway lines and the LIRR, plus shopping at the mall. Enjoy the Nets, Islanders, world class concerts and events at The Barclays Center. Right in the neighborhood!&lt;br&gt;

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 272 Dean Street have any available units?
272 Dean Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 272 Dean Street have?
Some of 272 Dean Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 272 Dean Street currently offering any rent specials?
272 Dean Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 272 Dean Street pet-friendly?
No, 272 Dean Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 272 Dean Street offer parking?
No, 272 Dean Street does not offer parking.
Does 272 Dean Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 272 Dean Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 272 Dean Street have a pool?
No, 272 Dean Street does not have a pool.
Does 272 Dean Street have accessible units?
No, 272 Dean Street does not have accessible units.
Does 272 Dean Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 272 Dean Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 272 Dean Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 272 Dean Street does not have units with air conditioning.
