272 Dean Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities hot tub

You will FALL IN LOVE with this 272 Dean Boutique Condo! GUT Renovated All NEW Building Surfaces and Systems. Ductless ACeasy to adjust the temperature in each room to maximize your comfort. New Hardwood Floors... you'll enjoy the natural beauty for a lifetimeModern Floorplan with Spacious Open Kitchen...so you can interact with family or guests as you prepare meals. Full-Sized Washer and Gas Dryer in closet behind the kitchen...so convenient, you'll have no excuse for not doing the laundry! Private Serene TerracePerfect for a morning cup of coffee The Kitchen Features CeasarStone Countertopsbeautiful Quartz surface, Glass Tile Backsplash, Custom Built Cabinetsso you have plenty of storage and work space, Professional Series Stainless Steel Appliancesyou will cook with great quality appliances that will never go out of style The Bathrooms Features, Toto Toilets, Luxurious Spa Tub in Guest Bath, Shower in Master, Custom Vanity and Medicine Cabinet Many exciting shopping & dining choices nearby, Minutes to the Atlantic Ave Barclays Center Terminal with 9 subway lines and the LIRR, plus shopping at the mall. Enjoy the Nets, Islanders, world class concerts and events at The Barclays Center. Right in the neighborhood!<br>