27 dean street

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Architect designed huge 1 bedroom with a huge in closet for bedroom storage! These are the kind of finishes you usually only get when you purchase a home. This loft like unit with high ceilings, and enormous windows is the perfect place to call home.The large, open living & dining area has high ceilings and connects to a kitchen with stunning Pietra Cardosa granite countertops and a white subway backsplash tile. An exposed brick wall runs the length of the bedroom, with wooden shelf crafted from the old warehouse beams. Enjoy great lighting and fresh air from the huge over-sized south-facing living room windows that fully open up and the two remote-controlled skylights that can open and have an electronic shade. The apartment contains high-end appliances & fixtures throughout: high ceilings and hardwood floors; bathroom contains a soaking-tub and shower combination; kitchenware includes stainless steel stove, fridge, and dishwasher; personal LG washer & dryer; central air and heat. Available July 1. Pet free building. Need at lease 24 hours to arrange through current tenants. Spaces this unique rarely come along.