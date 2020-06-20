All apartments in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY
27 dean street
27 dean street

27 Dean Street · (718) 765-3808
Location

27 Dean Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Boerum Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit A · Avail. now

$3,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Architect designed huge 1 bedroom with a huge in closet for bedroom storage! These are the kind of finishes you usually only get when you purchase a home. This loft like unit with high ceilings, and enormous windows is the perfect place to call home.The large, open living & dining area has high ceilings and connects to a kitchen with stunning Pietra Cardosa granite countertops and a white subway backsplash tile. An exposed brick wall runs the length of the bedroom, with wooden shelf crafted from the old warehouse beams. Enjoy great lighting and fresh air from the huge over-sized south-facing living room windows that fully open up and the two remote-controlled skylights that can open and have an electronic shade. The apartment contains high-end appliances & fixtures throughout: high ceilings and hardwood floors; bathroom contains a soaking-tub and shower combination; kitchenware includes stainless steel stove, fridge, and dishwasher; personal LG washer & dryer; central air and heat. Available July 1. Pet free building. Need at lease 24 hours to arrange through current tenants. Spaces this unique rarely come along.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 dean street have any available units?
27 dean street has a unit available for $3,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 27 dean street have?
Some of 27 dean street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 dean street currently offering any rent specials?
27 dean street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 dean street pet-friendly?
Yes, 27 dean street is pet friendly.
Does 27 dean street offer parking?
No, 27 dean street does not offer parking.
Does 27 dean street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27 dean street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 dean street have a pool?
No, 27 dean street does not have a pool.
Does 27 dean street have accessible units?
No, 27 dean street does not have accessible units.
Does 27 dean street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27 dean street has units with dishwashers.
Does 27 dean street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 27 dean street has units with air conditioning.
