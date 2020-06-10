All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:12 PM

269 Ainslie Street

269 Ainslie Street · (718) 486-4415
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

269 Ainslie Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$5,500

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Property Amenities
Apartment is currently occupied and available for July 1 lease start. Spacious 5 bedroom duplex with large landscaped yard. 269 Ainslie Street is located on a charming Williamsburg block around the corner from the Graham L train. Convenient location with access to shopping, grocery, restaurants, wine and gift stores. Apartment was recently renovated and features two washer dryers (one on each floor), two full bathrooms, dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, soft close cabinetry, large pantry, through the wall AC units in every room, built in custom closets and access to a beautiful yard from the living room as well as the lower level.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 269 Ainslie Street have any available units?
269 Ainslie Street has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 269 Ainslie Street have?
Some of 269 Ainslie Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 269 Ainslie Street currently offering any rent specials?
269 Ainslie Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 269 Ainslie Street pet-friendly?
No, 269 Ainslie Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 269 Ainslie Street offer parking?
No, 269 Ainslie Street does not offer parking.
Does 269 Ainslie Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 269 Ainslie Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 269 Ainslie Street have a pool?
No, 269 Ainslie Street does not have a pool.
Does 269 Ainslie Street have accessible units?
No, 269 Ainslie Street does not have accessible units.
Does 269 Ainslie Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 269 Ainslie Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 269 Ainslie Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 269 Ainslie Street has units with air conditioning.
