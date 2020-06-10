Amenities

Apartment is currently occupied and available for July 1 lease start. Spacious 5 bedroom duplex with large landscaped yard. 269 Ainslie Street is located on a charming Williamsburg block around the corner from the Graham L train. Convenient location with access to shopping, grocery, restaurants, wine and gift stores. Apartment was recently renovated and features two washer dryers (one on each floor), two full bathrooms, dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, soft close cabinetry, large pantry, through the wall AC units in every room, built in custom closets and access to a beautiful yard from the living room as well as the lower level.