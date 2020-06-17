All apartments in Brooklyn
258 Clinton Avenue
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:32 PM

258 Clinton Avenue

258 Clinton Avenue · (202) 841-2370
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

258 Clinton Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11205
Clinton Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 5-R · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Move in now! No rent until July 1st.

Sunny 1 bedroom apartment on the top floor of a fully renovated landmarked brownstone with high ceilings, an abundance of natural light, recessed lighting, dishwasher, hardwood floors, two large closets and built in shelves. Pets are considered on a case by case basis.

Sunny 1 bedroom apartment on the top floor of a fully renovated landmarked brownstone with high ceilings, an abundance of natural light, recessed lighting, dishwasher, hardwood floors, two large closets and built in shelves. Pets are considered on a case by case basis.

Available June 1st.
Tenant in place. 24-hour notice required to view.

Available June 1st.
Tenant in place. 24-hour notice required to view.
Photos are of the unit below - very similar.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 258 Clinton Avenue have any available units?
258 Clinton Avenue has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 258 Clinton Avenue have?
Some of 258 Clinton Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 258 Clinton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
258 Clinton Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 258 Clinton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 258 Clinton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 258 Clinton Avenue offer parking?
No, 258 Clinton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 258 Clinton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 258 Clinton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 258 Clinton Avenue have a pool?
No, 258 Clinton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 258 Clinton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 258 Clinton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 258 Clinton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 258 Clinton Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 258 Clinton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 258 Clinton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
