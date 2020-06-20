All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 254 Amboy St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
254 Amboy St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

254 Amboy St

254 Amboy Street · (917) 482-4411
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

254 Amboy Street, Brooklyn, NY 11212
Brownsville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1-2-3-4 · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Unit FULL HOUSE · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1697 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
parking
pool
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
1st floor has toilet, plus shower room , living room , morning room, bedroom, porch in the front, backyard
parking available
2nd floor , bathroom , 3 bedrooms
basement with windows , laundry room w/d hookup, has huge play room, office and more space for storage etc,

No broker fee!

(RLNE5357058)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 254 Amboy St have any available units?
254 Amboy St has 2 units available starting at $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does 254 Amboy St have?
Some of 254 Amboy St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 254 Amboy St currently offering any rent specials?
254 Amboy St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 254 Amboy St pet-friendly?
No, 254 Amboy St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 254 Amboy St offer parking?
Yes, 254 Amboy St does offer parking.
Does 254 Amboy St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 254 Amboy St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 254 Amboy St have a pool?
Yes, 254 Amboy St has a pool.
Does 254 Amboy St have accessible units?
No, 254 Amboy St does not have accessible units.
Does 254 Amboy St have units with dishwashers?
No, 254 Amboy St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 254 Amboy St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 254 Amboy St has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 254 Amboy St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity