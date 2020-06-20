1st floor has toilet, plus shower room , living room , morning room, bedroom, porch in the front, backyard parking available 2nd floor , bathroom , 3 bedrooms basement with windows , laundry room w/d hookup, has huge play room, office and more space for storage etc,
No broker fee!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 254 Amboy St have any available units?
254 Amboy St has 2 units available starting at $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does 254 Amboy St have?
Some of 254 Amboy St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 254 Amboy St currently offering any rent specials?
254 Amboy St isn't currently offering any rent specials.