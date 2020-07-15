All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated July 11 2020 at 4:17 AM

25 Lafayette Avenue

25 Lafayette Avenue · (917) 400-7335
Location

25 Lafayette Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Fort Greene

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 6-D · Avail. now

$2,650

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
PRE-WAR CHARMSPACIOUS & SUNNYDISHWASHERON-SITE LAUNDRY* NO FEE!* Building accepts Insurent and Jetty services.Welcome home to your SUNNY apartment! With such beautiful finishes, OPEN KITCHEN and EXTRA LARGE LIVING ROOM, this spacious 1 bedroom apartment in the heart of Fort Greene is going to make you the envy of all. Apartment features HIGH CEILINGS, refinished hardwood floors and great closets throughout! The kitchen has granite countertops, premium STAINLESS STEEL appliances including DISHWASHER and dark wood cabinetry. Windowed bathroom with storage in the vanity and medicine cabinet. Sunny south facing unit with bedrooms that comfortably accommodate a QUEEN bed plus furniture.Well maintained building on very pretty and quiet tree-lined block. Live-in Super. Heat, hot water and cooking gas are included in the rent. Convenient to the Atlantic Avenue Subways, LIRR and B25, B26, B38, B41, B45, B52, B67, B69. Superb location within walking distance of Barclays Center, Whole Foods, BAM, Apple Store, Fort Greene Park, banks, supermarkets and so much more! Guarantors welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Lafayette Avenue have any available units?
25 Lafayette Avenue has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 25 Lafayette Avenue have?
Some of 25 Lafayette Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Lafayette Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
25 Lafayette Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Lafayette Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 25 Lafayette Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 25 Lafayette Avenue offer parking?
No, 25 Lafayette Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 25 Lafayette Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 Lafayette Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Lafayette Avenue have a pool?
No, 25 Lafayette Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 25 Lafayette Avenue have accessible units?
No, 25 Lafayette Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Lafayette Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 Lafayette Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Lafayette Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 Lafayette Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
