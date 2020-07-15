25 Lafayette Avenue

Amenities

PRE-WAR CHARMSPACIOUS & SUNNYDISHWASHERON-SITE LAUNDRY* NO FEE!* Building accepts Insurent and Jetty services.Welcome home to your SUNNY apartment! With such beautiful finishes, OPEN KITCHEN and EXTRA LARGE LIVING ROOM, this spacious 1 bedroom apartment in the heart of Fort Greene is going to make you the envy of all. Apartment features HIGH CEILINGS, refinished hardwood floors and great closets throughout! The kitchen has granite countertops, premium STAINLESS STEEL appliances including DISHWASHER and dark wood cabinetry. Windowed bathroom with storage in the vanity and medicine cabinet. Sunny south facing unit with bedrooms that comfortably accommodate a QUEEN bed plus furniture.Well maintained building on very pretty and quiet tree-lined block. Live-in Super. Heat, hot water and cooking gas are included in the rent. Convenient to the Atlantic Avenue Subways, LIRR and B25, B26, B38, B41, B45, B52, B67, B69. Superb location within walking distance of Barclays Center, Whole Foods, BAM, Apple Store, Fort Greene Park, banks, supermarkets and so much more! Guarantors welcome.