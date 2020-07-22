239 Flatbush Avenue

Amenities

Renovated Spacious Sunny PET FRIENDLY Floor Through 1 Bedroom plus Windowed Home Office Just Steps from Bergen Street 2/3 and ONLY 1 STOP TO MANHATTAN (Canal Street/Broadway) via N Subway at Barclay's Center/Atlantic TARGET Terminal 2,3,4,5,B,D,N,Q,R, LIRR



This Light and Airy Floorthrough Apartment occupies the top floor and Features a 25' Living/Dining Room accented by 11' TALL Ceilings, Over-sized Sun filled City Windows facing East and West, Subway Tiled Bath with Espresso Vanity, Windowed Kitchen, Excellent Closet Space and Gorgeous Wide Oak Hardwood Floors.



Centrally located on the border of Park Slope and Prospect Heights, 10 minutes to Prospect Park, Vanderbilt Ave, Fort Greene, Boerum Hill and around the corner from everything on 5th Avenue. Convenient to WF365, Union Market, Fleisher's, Trader Joe's, Prospect Park Farmers Market, Bergen Bagels, Blue Sky Bakery, Pokebowl Station, Morgan's BBQ, Kulushkat, Artichoke Pizza, The Chocolate Room, Gorilla Coffee, Hungry Ghost, Bklyn Larder, BAM, Ride Brooklyn, Y7 Yoga, Area Yoga, Crunch Fitness, Orange Theory & MUCH MORE!



