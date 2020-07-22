All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated July 17 2020 at 4:24 PM

239 Flatbush Avenue

239 Flatbush Avenue · (212) 688-1000 ext. 729
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

239 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Prospect Heights

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$3,295

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
yoga
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
bbq/grill
yoga
Renovated Spacious Sunny PET FRIENDLY Floor Through 1 Bedroom plus Windowed Home Office Just Steps from Bergen Street 2/3 and ONLY 1 STOP TO MANHATTAN (Canal Street/Broadway) via N Subway at Barclay's Center/Atlantic TARGET Terminal 2,3,4,5,B,D,N,Q,R, LIRR

This Light and Airy Floorthrough Apartment occupies the top floor and Features a 25' Living/Dining Room accented by 11' TALL Ceilings, Over-sized Sun filled City Windows facing East and West, Subway Tiled Bath with Espresso Vanity, Windowed Kitchen, Excellent Closet Space and Gorgeous Wide Oak Hardwood Floors.

Centrally located on the border of Park Slope and Prospect Heights, 10 minutes to Prospect Park, Vanderbilt Ave, Fort Greene, Boerum Hill and around the corner from everything on 5th Avenue. Convenient to WF365, Union Market, Fleisher's, Trader Joe's, Prospect Park Farmers Market, Bergen Bagels, Blue Sky Bakery, Pokebowl Station, Morgan's BBQ, Kulushkat, Artichoke Pizza, The Chocolate Room, Gorilla Coffee, Hungry Ghost, Bklyn Larder, BAM, Ride Brooklyn, Y7 Yoga, Area Yoga, Crunch Fitness, Orange Theory & MUCH MORE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 239 Flatbush Avenue have any available units?
239 Flatbush Avenue has a unit available for $3,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 239 Flatbush Avenue have?
Some of 239 Flatbush Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 239 Flatbush Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
239 Flatbush Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 239 Flatbush Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 239 Flatbush Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 239 Flatbush Avenue offer parking?
No, 239 Flatbush Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 239 Flatbush Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 239 Flatbush Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 239 Flatbush Avenue have a pool?
No, 239 Flatbush Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 239 Flatbush Avenue have accessible units?
No, 239 Flatbush Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 239 Flatbush Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 239 Flatbush Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 239 Flatbush Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 239 Flatbush Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
