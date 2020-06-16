All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 209 Troy ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
209 Troy ave
Last updated June 2 2020 at 8:20 PM

209 Troy ave

209 Troy Avenue · (347) 476-5357
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

209 Troy Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11213
Crown Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bike storage
A great opportunity to live in an amazing newly renovated building in PRIME Crown Heights! This large 2-Bed / 1 state-of-the-art bathroom! The kitchen features brand new stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, wooden cabinets, and loads of cabinet space! Large living room area, high ceilings, and wall A/C units in every room! Each bedroom can easily accommodate queen size beds with extra space for furnishings, and closets in every room. The building features a large shared rooftop, washer and dryer in the basement, a beautiful shared backyard, and bike storage in the basement! ***1-month free rent on a 12 month lease agreement! skyline14497

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 Troy ave have any available units?
209 Troy ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 209 Troy ave have?
Some of 209 Troy ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 Troy ave currently offering any rent specials?
209 Troy ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 Troy ave pet-friendly?
No, 209 Troy ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 209 Troy ave offer parking?
No, 209 Troy ave does not offer parking.
Does 209 Troy ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 209 Troy ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 Troy ave have a pool?
No, 209 Troy ave does not have a pool.
Does 209 Troy ave have accessible units?
No, 209 Troy ave does not have accessible units.
Does 209 Troy ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 209 Troy ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 209 Troy ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 209 Troy ave has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 209 Troy ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity