209 Troy ave

A great opportunity to live in an amazing newly renovated building in PRIME Crown Heights! This large 2-Bed / 1 state-of-the-art bathroom! The kitchen features brand new stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, wooden cabinets, and loads of cabinet space! Large living room area, high ceilings, and wall A/C units in every room! Each bedroom can easily accommodate queen size beds with extra space for furnishings, and closets in every room. The building features a large shared rooftop, washer and dryer in the basement, a beautiful shared backyard, and bike storage in the basement! ***1-month free rent on a 12 month lease agreement! skyline14497