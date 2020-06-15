All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 201 Eastern Parkway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
201 Eastern Parkway
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:11 PM

201 Eastern Parkway

201 Eastern Parkway · (619) 850-5547
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Prospect Heights
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

201 Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Prospect Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
Large 2BR w/ Dishwasher in Laundry Bldg By Park & Brooklyn Museum.* Steps to Botanic Garden & Franklin Ave *.APARTMENT FEATURES:- 2 Queen Size Bedrooms w/ Closets- Open Kitchen w/ Stainless Steel Appliances Dishwasher- Great Living Area- Hardwood Floors Throughout- 1 Fully Tiled Bathroom- Heat & Hot Water Included- Elevator/Laundry Building- Live-In Super.* Please Note: Pics from Similar Unit in the Building with Same Layout..This Beautiful 2 BR is Conveniently Located Just Steps to All the Best Cafes, Bars, Restaurants, Health Food Stores, Trendy Shops and SO Much More Prospect Heights has to offer!!!.Applicants must have 700 credit score and make 40x the rent. Guarantors accepted..Contact Paulo today to schedule a viewing before it's gone..paulo @ zjamarealty.com PauloIsidoro1331

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 Eastern Parkway have any available units?
201 Eastern Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 201 Eastern Parkway have?
Some of 201 Eastern Parkway's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 Eastern Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
201 Eastern Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Eastern Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 201 Eastern Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 201 Eastern Parkway offer parking?
No, 201 Eastern Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 201 Eastern Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 Eastern Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Eastern Parkway have a pool?
No, 201 Eastern Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 201 Eastern Parkway have accessible units?
No, 201 Eastern Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Eastern Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 Eastern Parkway has units with dishwashers.
Does 201 Eastern Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 201 Eastern Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 201 Eastern Parkway?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity