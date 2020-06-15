201 Eastern Parkway

Amenities

Large 2BR w/ Dishwasher in Laundry Bldg By Park & Brooklyn Museum.* Steps to Botanic Garden & Franklin Ave *.APARTMENT FEATURES:- 2 Queen Size Bedrooms w/ Closets- Open Kitchen w/ Stainless Steel Appliances Dishwasher- Great Living Area- Hardwood Floors Throughout- 1 Fully Tiled Bathroom- Heat & Hot Water Included- Elevator/Laundry Building- Live-In Super.* Please Note: Pics from Similar Unit in the Building with Same Layout..This Beautiful 2 BR is Conveniently Located Just Steps to All the Best Cafes, Bars, Restaurants, Health Food Stores, Trendy Shops and SO Much More Prospect Heights has to offer!!!.Applicants must have 700 credit score and make 40x the rent. Guarantors accepted..Contact Paulo today to schedule a viewing before it's gone..paulo @ zjamarealty.com PauloIsidoro1331