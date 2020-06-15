All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 181 Graham Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
181 Graham Avenue
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:19 PM

181 Graham Avenue

181 Graham Avenue · (408) 504-0767
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Williamsburg
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

181 Graham Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11206
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
bike storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bike storage
Great Deal! Two bedroom in Prime Williamsburg for just $2,560. On Graham Avenue between Scholes Street and Meserole Street. Two large bedrooms, renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and renovated bathroom. Exposed brick and hardwood floors throughout the apartment. Great natural light, good closet space in both bedrooms, and central air conditioning. Laundry in the building, bike storage, and access to the roof that has an amazing view. Close to the L at Montrose and the M at Lorimer.Photos may be from a different unit with the same finishes.Available for August 1.*video tour available* Yaffa1956

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 181 Graham Avenue have any available units?
181 Graham Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 181 Graham Avenue have?
Some of 181 Graham Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 181 Graham Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
181 Graham Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 181 Graham Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 181 Graham Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 181 Graham Avenue offer parking?
No, 181 Graham Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 181 Graham Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 181 Graham Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 181 Graham Avenue have a pool?
No, 181 Graham Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 181 Graham Avenue have accessible units?
No, 181 Graham Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 181 Graham Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 181 Graham Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 181 Graham Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 181 Graham Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 181 Graham Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity