181 Graham Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning bike storage

Great Deal! Two bedroom in Prime Williamsburg for just $2,560. On Graham Avenue between Scholes Street and Meserole Street. Two large bedrooms, renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, and renovated bathroom. Exposed brick and hardwood floors throughout the apartment. Great natural light, good closet space in both bedrooms, and central air conditioning. Laundry in the building, bike storage, and access to the roof that has an amazing view. Close to the L at Montrose and the M at Lorimer.Photos may be from a different unit with the same finishes.Available for August 1.*video tour available* Yaffa1956