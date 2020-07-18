All apartments in Brooklyn
18 HARRISON PLACE
18 HARRISON PLACE

18 Harrison Place · (347) 598-3934
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

18 Harrison Place, Brooklyn, NY 11206
Williamsburg

Price and availability

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
Right at the Morgan Ave L train in prime area! This place is insanely huge. *HUGE Old School layout, Original Detail, 3 KING Size bedrooms* - full floor apartment!Located just a few foot-steps to the Morgan stop you are right by Roberta's, El Cortez, Tutu's, Pine Box Rock Bar, 983 Funky Grill, and the list goes on3 HUGE bedrooms, if you need space this is the one!, each room fits king beds (seriously!) and has TWO windows, Large closets, space for everything.Hardwood floorsSeparate Kitchen / Dining Room and separate full living room!Window in the kitchen / sunlight in the living room and all areas.Fast commute to manhattan in hip area with tons to do!NO BROKERS FEEGuarantors Accepted Pets allowed * upon approval Showing by appointment only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 HARRISON PLACE have any available units?
18 HARRISON PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 18 HARRISON PLACE have?
Some of 18 HARRISON PLACE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 HARRISON PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
18 HARRISON PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 HARRISON PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 18 HARRISON PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 18 HARRISON PLACE offer parking?
No, 18 HARRISON PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 18 HARRISON PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 HARRISON PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 HARRISON PLACE have a pool?
No, 18 HARRISON PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 18 HARRISON PLACE have accessible units?
No, 18 HARRISON PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 18 HARRISON PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 18 HARRISON PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18 HARRISON PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 18 HARRISON PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
