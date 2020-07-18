18 HARRISON PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill

Right at the Morgan Ave L train in prime area! This place is insanely huge. *HUGE Old School layout, Original Detail, 3 KING Size bedrooms* - full floor apartment!Located just a few foot-steps to the Morgan stop you are right by Roberta's, El Cortez, Tutu's, Pine Box Rock Bar, 983 Funky Grill, and the list goes on3 HUGE bedrooms, if you need space this is the one!, each room fits king beds (seriously!) and has TWO windows, Large closets, space for everything.Hardwood floorsSeparate Kitchen / Dining Room and separate full living room!Window in the kitchen / sunlight in the living room and all areas.Fast commute to manhattan in hip area with tons to do!NO BROKERS FEEGuarantors Accepted Pets allowed * upon approval Showing by appointment only.