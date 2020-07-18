All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated July 8 2020 at 8:47 AM

1661 Carroll Street

1661 Carroll Street · (212) 736-0975
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1661 Carroll Street, Brooklyn, NY 11213
Crown Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
bike storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
bike storage
Welcome to this Newly renovated 2 Bedroom with modern finishes and open floor plan, amenities include dishwasher, and video intercom. Spacious bedroom and living room with stunning modern finishes including ss appliance, dishwasher, and modern bathroom. Laundry on site as well as bike storage. Pets on approval and guarantors accepted. High ceilings and open layout give it a bright and airy flow. Located around the corner from the 3,4,5 trains, close to supermarkets and a lovely park.*NO FEE on 2 year lease only. 1 year lease there will be a fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1661 Carroll Street have any available units?
1661 Carroll Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 1661 Carroll Street have?
Some of 1661 Carroll Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1661 Carroll Street currently offering any rent specials?
1661 Carroll Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1661 Carroll Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1661 Carroll Street is pet friendly.
Does 1661 Carroll Street offer parking?
No, 1661 Carroll Street does not offer parking.
Does 1661 Carroll Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1661 Carroll Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1661 Carroll Street have a pool?
No, 1661 Carroll Street does not have a pool.
Does 1661 Carroll Street have accessible units?
No, 1661 Carroll Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1661 Carroll Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1661 Carroll Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1661 Carroll Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1661 Carroll Street does not have units with air conditioning.
