1661 Carroll Street

Amenities

Welcome to this Newly renovated 2 Bedroom with modern finishes and open floor plan, amenities include dishwasher, and video intercom. Spacious bedroom and living room with stunning modern finishes including ss appliance, dishwasher, and modern bathroom. Laundry on site as well as bike storage. Pets on approval and guarantors accepted. High ceilings and open layout give it a bright and airy flow. Located around the corner from the 3,4,5 trains, close to supermarkets and a lovely park.*NO FEE on 2 year lease only. 1 year lease there will be a fee