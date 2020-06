Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

from July 01 Greenpoint 2 Br railroad style Apt On The 2nd Fl.- Great For Couple or a share. 600sqf Apartment Features . Kitchen with granite countertop and tile floor, Appliances: Refrigerator,Gas Stove/Oven and 3 Closets,Completely Tiled Bath , All rooms Hardwood floor. Small Pets OK with approval close to subway G and L steps to Mc Gorlick Park. Easy to show just Txt or Call. 631.800.9944