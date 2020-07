Amenities

Spacious and sunny one bedroom apartment in Chateauesque townhouse in Bedford-Stuyvesant.



This beautiful apartment maintains all the classic details of Bed Stuys signature brownstones and introduces modern renovations, a truly one of a kind home!



- Washer Dryer in Unit

- Private patio

- A/C and Heating units in each room

- Spacious living room

- King sized bedroom

- 2 separate entrances allow for the unit to be used flexibly.

- Brand new Dishwasher

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- Granite Countertops

- Hardwood floors throughout

- NO Pets, please



Only 2 blocks from A and C lines on Utica Ave.

Available September 1, 2020

Virtual showings available.