All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 1486 BEDFORD AVE..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
1486 BEDFORD AVE.
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:16 AM

1486 BEDFORD AVE.

1486 Bedford Avenue · (646) 397-7765
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

1486 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Crown Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This is a renovated apartment in the heart of Crown Heights. The unit features exposed brick, hardwood floors, renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large renovated bathroom, bedroom with a large closet, large windows and much more.Steps from the Franklin Avenue 2/3/4/5 train line and the S train line which connects to the C train. Conveniently located near Brooklyn Museum, Botanical Garden, Prospect Park, Grand Army Plaza, restaurants, bars, cafes, shops, Citi Bikes and much more.***Good credit and income 40x the rent required*** skyline14517

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1486 BEDFORD AVE. have any available units?
1486 BEDFORD AVE. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 1486 BEDFORD AVE. have?
Some of 1486 BEDFORD AVE.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1486 BEDFORD AVE. currently offering any rent specials?
1486 BEDFORD AVE. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1486 BEDFORD AVE. pet-friendly?
No, 1486 BEDFORD AVE. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1486 BEDFORD AVE. offer parking?
No, 1486 BEDFORD AVE. does not offer parking.
Does 1486 BEDFORD AVE. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1486 BEDFORD AVE. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1486 BEDFORD AVE. have a pool?
No, 1486 BEDFORD AVE. does not have a pool.
Does 1486 BEDFORD AVE. have accessible units?
No, 1486 BEDFORD AVE. does not have accessible units.
Does 1486 BEDFORD AVE. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1486 BEDFORD AVE. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1486 BEDFORD AVE. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1486 BEDFORD AVE. does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1486 BEDFORD AVE.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
One Blue Slip
1 Blue Slip
Brooklyn, NY 11222
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
7 DEKALB AVENUE
7 Dekalb Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity