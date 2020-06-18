1486 BEDFORD AVE.

Amenities

This is a renovated apartment in the heart of Crown Heights. The unit features exposed brick, hardwood floors, renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, large renovated bathroom, bedroom with a large closet, large windows and much more.Steps from the Franklin Avenue 2/3/4/5 train line and the S train line which connects to the C train. Conveniently located near Brooklyn Museum, Botanical Garden, Prospect Park, Grand Army Plaza, restaurants, bars, cafes, shops, Citi Bikes and much more.***Good credit and income 40x the rent required*** skyline14517