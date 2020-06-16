14 4th Street

Amenities

Live among the quiet tree-lined blocks of Carroll Gardens and experience stylish living at its finest! This contemporary styled, generously proportioned one-bedroom loft-like apartment with open airy layout and abundance of light is located on the second floor of a boutique 8-unit condominium. For limited time, there's no brokerage fee for a lease starting July 1st or sooner -- Please Inquire for a VIDEO Tour!Enhanced with corner exposure, floor-to-ceiling, and wall-to-wall windows, this gorgeous unit is basked in natural light throughout the day. The generously-size bedroom can easily fit a Queen sized bed and comes with two full-size closets equipped with ELFA shelving system to accommodate your vast wardrobe.The designer kitchen equipped with built-in cabinets, low profile drawer pulls, solid core doors and sustainable bamboo flooring throughout (stained a deep brown), offers plenty of counter space and features a complete appliance package including a side-by-side fridge, wall oven, dishwasher, cook-top, and vented range hood. White oak cabinetry is custom built into a recess in the wall leaving clean lines while the GE monogram wine fridge blends seamlessly with the aesthetic below the counter.The bathroom features modern over-sized tiles, Kohler fixtures including infinity style sink, overhead cabinet with ample storage. Additional features of this property include: Central heat and air, washer/dryer, NEST system, and a video intercom.Besides being conveniently located near F and G trains at Carroll Street station, this unique condo apartment is just around the corner from acclaimed restaurants Frankie's, Prime Meats, Butter Milk Channel, Emma's Torch and Avlee. Tree lined street with Whole Foods around the corner, this well-appointed home is everything you hoped to find in Carroll Gardens.