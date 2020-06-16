All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 14 4th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
14 4th Street
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:27 AM

14 4th Street

14 4th St · (718) 422-2588
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

14 4th St, Brooklyn, NY 11231
Carroll Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2B · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Live among the quiet tree-lined blocks of Carroll Gardens and experience stylish living at its finest! This contemporary styled, generously proportioned one-bedroom loft-like apartment with open airy layout and abundance of light is located on the second floor of a boutique 8-unit condominium. For limited time, there's no brokerage fee for a lease starting July 1st or sooner -- Please Inquire for a VIDEO Tour!Enhanced with corner exposure, floor-to-ceiling, and wall-to-wall windows, this gorgeous unit is basked in natural light throughout the day. The generously-size bedroom can easily fit a Queen sized bed and comes with two full-size closets equipped with ELFA shelving system to accommodate your vast wardrobe.The designer kitchen equipped with built-in cabinets, low profile drawer pulls, solid core doors and sustainable bamboo flooring throughout (stained a deep brown), offers plenty of counter space and features a complete appliance package including a side-by-side fridge, wall oven, dishwasher, cook-top, and vented range hood. White oak cabinetry is custom built into a recess in the wall leaving clean lines while the GE monogram wine fridge blends seamlessly with the aesthetic below the counter.The bathroom features modern over-sized tiles, Kohler fixtures including infinity style sink, overhead cabinet with ample storage. Additional features of this property include: Central heat and air, washer/dryer, NEST system, and a video intercom.Besides being conveniently located near F and G trains at Carroll Street station, this unique condo apartment is just around the corner from acclaimed restaurants Frankie's, Prime Meats, Butter Milk Channel, Emma's Torch and Avlee. Tree lined street with Whole Foods around the corner, this well-appointed home is everything you hoped to find in Carroll Gardens.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 4th Street have any available units?
14 4th Street has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14 4th Street have?
Some of 14 4th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 4th Street currently offering any rent specials?
14 4th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 4th Street pet-friendly?
No, 14 4th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 14 4th Street offer parking?
No, 14 4th Street does not offer parking.
Does 14 4th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14 4th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 4th Street have a pool?
No, 14 4th Street does not have a pool.
Does 14 4th Street have accessible units?
No, 14 4th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14 4th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14 4th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 14 4th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14 4th Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 14 4th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity