Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
1285 FULTON STREET
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:25 AM

1285 FULTON STREET

1285 Fulton Street · (917) 746-8536
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1285 Fulton Street, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1L · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
Very Spacious and bright 2 bedrooms bedrooms located between Fulton and Bedford. This apartment is ideally located in the hustling and bustling of many surrounding amenities .This apartment ready and available now for immediate move-in,

APARTMENT FEATURES:-
~~2 huge bedrooms
~~ XXL living space
~~Hard wood floors
~~ Plenty of deep closets
~~ High Ceiling with recess lights
~~ Lovely kitchen with stainless steel appliances
~~ Plenty of common closet space

Both the apartments are on opposite directions, so you will get maximum privacy and the massive living space, you can actually turn that into you large office space with plenty of living space available.

This apartment have unique characters, You will know it once you see it!!. All the rooms reflects plenty of natural light which makes the entire apartment bright and cozy.

Heat and Hot water is included . PETS are welcomed and Guarantors are accepted too

This apartment is centrally located to, fitness center, plenty of restaurants, retail stores , clothing stores and many other retails and eateries.

Just 1 mins to catch A/C trains from Nostrand to commute to the city.

Please call/text or email to view this apartment. privately and please watch the video towards the end of the pictures.
Pictures contain photos from similar units in the same building
===Ref:711481=== (rev 25)

Pets - Dogs ok,Pre-War

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1285 FULTON STREET have any available units?
1285 FULTON STREET has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1285 FULTON STREET have?
Some of 1285 FULTON STREET's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1285 FULTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1285 FULTON STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1285 FULTON STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1285 FULTON STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1285 FULTON STREET offer parking?
No, 1285 FULTON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1285 FULTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1285 FULTON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1285 FULTON STREET have a pool?
No, 1285 FULTON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1285 FULTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 1285 FULTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1285 FULTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1285 FULTON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1285 FULTON STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1285 FULTON STREET has units with air conditioning.
