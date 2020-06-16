1285 FULTON STREET

Amenities

Very Spacious and bright 2 bedrooms bedrooms located between Fulton and Bedford. This apartment is ideally located in the hustling and bustling of many surrounding amenities .This apartment ready and available now for immediate move-in,



APARTMENT FEATURES:-

~~2 huge bedrooms

~~ XXL living space

~~Hard wood floors

~~ Plenty of deep closets

~~ High Ceiling with recess lights

~~ Lovely kitchen with stainless steel appliances

~~ Plenty of common closet space



Both the apartments are on opposite directions, so you will get maximum privacy and the massive living space, you can actually turn that into you large office space with plenty of living space available.



This apartment have unique characters, You will know it once you see it!!. All the rooms reflects plenty of natural light which makes the entire apartment bright and cozy.



Heat and Hot water is included . PETS are welcomed and Guarantors are accepted too



This apartment is centrally located to, fitness center, plenty of restaurants, retail stores , clothing stores and many other retails and eateries.



Just 1 mins to catch A/C trains from Nostrand to commute to the city.



Please call/text or email to view this apartment. privately and please watch the video towards the end of the pictures.

Pictures contain photos from similar units in the same building

Pets - Dogs ok,Pre-War