We have a beautiful 2 BD apartment available to rent as soon as possible.
The kitchen has stainless steel apppliences, stone countertops, oak cabinets and a dishwasher. The kitchen unfolds to a huge living room.
The bedrooms are large with great closet space and windows.
The main bathroom has ceramic tiles, modern fixtures, cabinets and a window for ventilation.
There are hardwood floors with high-ceilings, tons of natural light and great storage space throughout the unit
The apartment is located near transportation, shopping and dining., This amazing convertible 2-bedroom 2-bathroom apartment is situated on a tree-lined street just one block from McCarren Park and at the intersection of Williamsburg's dynamic North Side and Greenpoint's thriving Nassau Avenue corridor. Building and residence features include: Brand New RenovationsSpacious living room with a dinning areaWonderful natural lightSpacious eat in kitchen with SS appliances2 full bathrooms with porcelain and recycled glassGorgeous hardwood floorsOversized master bedroomSecond room is perfect for an office space or a kids roomAmple closet space including a walk in closetVoice intercomPet friendlyEco friendly building On the tree-lined blocks surrounding 123 Guernsey Street you'll find some of the area's top restaurants, bars, cafes, shopping and amenities. 123 Guernsey Street is also just a short walk from the Bedford L & G trains and the Williamsburg Waterfront. Apartment is available for immediate move in date. One month rent and 2 months deposit required at the lease signing. ONE MONTH FREE. Net Effective rent is advertised*** Gross price is $3500 For more information please email Elina Diemer at exd@mns.com or 347-552-7373