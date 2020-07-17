All apartments in Brooklyn
123 Guernsey Street
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:21 PM

123 Guernsey Street

123 Guernsey Street · (917) 753-4315
Location

123 Guernsey Street, Brooklyn, NY 11222
Greenpoint

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-A · Avail. now

$3,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
We have a beautiful 2 BD apartment available to rent as soon as possible.

The kitchen has stainless steel apppliences, stone countertops, oak cabinets and a dishwasher. The kitchen unfolds to a huge living room.

The bedrooms are large with great closet space and windows.

The main bathroom has ceramic tiles, modern fixtures, cabinets and a window for ventilation.

There are hardwood floors with high-ceilings, tons of natural light and great storage space throughout the unit

The apartment is located near transportation, shopping and dining., This amazing convertible 2-bedroom 2-bathroom apartment is situated on a tree-lined street just one block from McCarren Park and at the intersection of Williamsburg's dynamic North Side and Greenpoint's thriving Nassau Avenue corridor.&nbsp; Building and residence features include:&nbsp;Brand New RenovationsSpacious living room with a dinning areaWonderful natural lightSpacious eat in kitchen with SS appliances2 full bathrooms with porcelain and recycled glassGorgeous hardwood floorsOversized master bedroomSecond room is perfect for an office space or a kids roomAmple closet space including a walk in closetVoice intercomPet friendlyEco friendly building On the tree-lined blocks surrounding 123 Guernsey Street you'll find some of the area's top restaurants, bars, cafes, shopping and amenities.&nbsp; 123 Guernsey Street is also just a short walk from the Bedford L & G trains and the Williamsburg Waterfront. Apartment is available for immediate move in date. One month rent and 2 months deposit required at the lease signing. ONE MONTH FREE. Net Effective rent is advertised*** Gross price is $3500&nbsp; For more information please email Elina Diemer at exd@mns.com or 347-552-7373

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 Guernsey Street have any available units?
123 Guernsey Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 123 Guernsey Street have?
Some of 123 Guernsey Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 Guernsey Street currently offering any rent specials?
123 Guernsey Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 Guernsey Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 123 Guernsey Street is pet friendly.
Does 123 Guernsey Street offer parking?
No, 123 Guernsey Street does not offer parking.
Does 123 Guernsey Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 Guernsey Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 Guernsey Street have a pool?
No, 123 Guernsey Street does not have a pool.
Does 123 Guernsey Street have accessible units?
No, 123 Guernsey Street does not have accessible units.
Does 123 Guernsey Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 123 Guernsey Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 123 Guernsey Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 123 Guernsey Street does not have units with air conditioning.
