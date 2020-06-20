All apartments in Brooklyn
116 Roebling Street

116 Roebling Street · No Longer Available
Location

116 Roebling Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
bike storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bike storage
New to the Market: 116 Roebling #3 is 3 bedroom and one bathroom unit with a large living room with room for a sectional couch and a dining room table.

This residence features smart layouts with a private washer/dryer, brand new stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, tasteful finishes, hardwood floors throughout and amazing light.

The third floor features three full size bedrooms and an oversized living room overlooking a tree-lined street. Kitchenette is as seamless as functional, featuring full size refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, deep stainless steel sink, a pantry closet, and a washer/dryer.

Contact us today for a video tour at 116 Roebling. Live in style just around the corner from all the iconic eateries, entertainment venues, the waterfront, McCarren park and enjoy the convenience of multiple commute options with L train two blocks away and G-train, J/M/Z trains and North Williamsburg ferry a short walk away. The residents have access to the common bike storage. Available June 1!,No FEE! For leases signed by July 15th, the sponsor is offering 1 month FREE on 18-month lease.

New to the Market: 116 Roebling is a collection of four floor-through residences in the very heart of Williamsburg. Gut renovated and converted into three 3 bedrooms and one 4 bedroom, the units have everything for a comfortable modern New York lifestyle.

Every residence features smart layouts with a private washer/dryer, brand new stainless steel appliances, custom cabinetry, tasteful finishes, hardwood floors throughout and amazing light.

The third floor features three full size bedrooms and an oversized living room overlooking a tree-lined street. Kitchenette is as seamless as functional, featuring full size refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, deep stainless steel sink, a pantry closet, and a washer/dryer.

Contact us today for a private tour at 116 Roebling. Live in style just around the corner from all the iconic eateries, entertainment venues, the waterfront, McCarren park and enjoy the convenience of multiple commute options with L train two blocks away and G-train, J/M/Z trains and North Williamsburg ferry a short walk away. The residents have access to the common bike storage. Available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 116 Roebling Street have any available units?
116 Roebling Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 116 Roebling Street have?
Some of 116 Roebling Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 116 Roebling Street currently offering any rent specials?
116 Roebling Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 116 Roebling Street pet-friendly?
No, 116 Roebling Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 116 Roebling Street offer parking?
No, 116 Roebling Street does not offer parking.
Does 116 Roebling Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 116 Roebling Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 116 Roebling Street have a pool?
No, 116 Roebling Street does not have a pool.
Does 116 Roebling Street have accessible units?
No, 116 Roebling Street does not have accessible units.
Does 116 Roebling Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 116 Roebling Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 116 Roebling Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 116 Roebling Street does not have units with air conditioning.
