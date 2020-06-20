116 Roebling Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel bike storage

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bike storage

New to the Market: 116 Roebling #3 is 3 bedroom and one bathroom unit with a large living room with room for a sectional couch and a dining room table.



Contact us today for a video tour at 116 Roebling. Live in style just around the corner from all the iconic eateries, entertainment venues, the waterfront, McCarren park and enjoy the convenience of multiple commute options with L train two blocks away and G-train, J/M/Z trains and North Williamsburg ferry a short walk away. The residents have access to the common bike storage. Available June 1!,No FEE! For leases signed by July 15th, the sponsor is offering 1 month FREE on 18-month lease.



New to the Market: 116 Roebling is a collection of four floor-through residences in the very heart of Williamsburg. Gut renovated and converted into three 3 bedrooms and one 4 bedroom, the units have everything for a comfortable modern New York lifestyle.



