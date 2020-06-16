All apartments in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY
116 97TH ST
Last updated January 8 2020 at 3:00 PM

116 97TH ST

116 97th Street · (917) 922-4446
Location

116 97th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11209
Bay Ridge

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Deluxe Split-Level unit off Shore Road & close to Express Bus / Subway. Quiet tree-lined block near all shopping, restaurants, park, etc. Modern, airy, and fully functional. Includes the following amenities: - 2 Bedrooms - 2 Full Bathrooms - Cathedral ceiling with skylight - Private Terrace - EIK with Stainless Steel Appliances including Dishwasher and Microwave Oven. Digital Thermostat controlling your own Heat - AC throughout - Security system - Washer/Dryer in Unit - Walk-In closet in Master Bedroom- Storage Space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

