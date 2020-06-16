116 97TH ST

Amenities
Deluxe Split-Level unit off Shore Road & close to Express Bus / Subway. Quiet tree-lined block near all shopping, restaurants, park, etc. Modern, airy, and fully functional. Includes the following amenities: - 2 Bedrooms - 2 Full Bathrooms - Cathedral ceiling with skylight - Private Terrace - EIK with Stainless Steel Appliances including Dishwasher and Microwave Oven. Digital Thermostat controlling your own Heat - AC throughout - Security system - Washer/Dryer in Unit - Walk-In closet in Master Bedroom- Storage Space.