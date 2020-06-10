All apartments in Brooklyn
114 WALTON ST.
114 WALTON ST.

114 Walton Street · (347) 598-3934
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

114 Walton Street, Brooklyn, NY 11206
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
coffee bar
community garden
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
community garden
parking
garage
Cute studio style apartment in PRIME WILLIAMSBURG! this is the perfect space if you want something affordable to live on your own yet don't care too much about anything fancy.Nothing fancy, 1st floor unit in low key, old school building but great area and everything is functional!Williamsburg, Tall Ceiling spacious unit off the Lorimer Street J M Z Train and the G Train Broadway stop NO FEE!Let me start by welcoming you to one of the most prime neighborhoods in Williamsburg! Let's see what the neighbors have to say"Community garden next door, operated by the school, but super welcoming to allow neighbors to use plots for gardening as well :) ""Close to so many awesome options!;28 Cafe "SO FRESH!",Food Bazaar "Easy shopping, a little busy on weekends"Grain & Vine Wine Shop "Tastings on Fridays & Saturdays! YAASSS"Evil Olive Pizza Bar "Yelp will tell you of this delicious legend"Brooklyn Harvest Market "Great organic options"Hello Brooklyn "mmmMMMMmm"Mountain Province Espresso Bar "go go GO, go NOW!"Much more to explore as well, these are just some of the neighbors top pics!"Parking is a breeze, quiet street, alternate side parking is Tuesday & Friday 11:00am-12:30pm, You may also park in front of the street garage area overnight until 8:00am if needed"HOT & NEW listing will go fast so act NOW!No Broker's FeeGood credit and income requiredGuarantor acceptedPet friendly *upon approvalShowings by appointmentsloft - charming, old school Williamsburg J / M trains @ Lorimer St, G train @ Broadway rennit4165

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 WALTON ST. have any available units?
114 WALTON ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 114 WALTON ST. have?
Some of 114 WALTON ST.'s amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 WALTON ST. currently offering any rent specials?
114 WALTON ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 WALTON ST. pet-friendly?
No, 114 WALTON ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 114 WALTON ST. offer parking?
Yes, 114 WALTON ST. does offer parking.
Does 114 WALTON ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 114 WALTON ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 WALTON ST. have a pool?
No, 114 WALTON ST. does not have a pool.
Does 114 WALTON ST. have accessible units?
No, 114 WALTON ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 114 WALTON ST. have units with dishwashers?
No, 114 WALTON ST. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 114 WALTON ST. have units with air conditioning?
No, 114 WALTON ST. does not have units with air conditioning.
