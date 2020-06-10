114 WALTON ST.

Amenities

Cute studio style apartment in PRIME WILLIAMSBURG! this is the perfect space if you want something affordable to live on your own yet don't care too much about anything fancy.Nothing fancy, 1st floor unit in low key, old school building but great area and everything is functional!Williamsburg, Tall Ceiling spacious unit off the Lorimer Street J M Z Train and the G Train Broadway stop NO FEE!Let me start by welcoming you to one of the most prime neighborhoods in Williamsburg! Let's see what the neighbors have to say"Community garden next door, operated by the school, but super welcoming to allow neighbors to use plots for gardening as well :) ""Close to so many awesome options!;28 Cafe "SO FRESH!",Food Bazaar "Easy shopping, a little busy on weekends"Grain & Vine Wine Shop "Tastings on Fridays & Saturdays! YAASSS"Evil Olive Pizza Bar "Yelp will tell you of this delicious legend"Brooklyn Harvest Market "Great organic options"Hello Brooklyn "mmmMMMMmm"Mountain Province Espresso Bar "go go GO, go NOW!"Much more to explore as well, these are just some of the neighbors top pics!"Parking is a breeze, quiet street, alternate side parking is Tuesday & Friday 11:00am-12:30pm, You may also park in front of the street garage area overnight until 8:00am if needed"HOT & NEW listing will go fast so act NOW!No Broker's FeeGood credit and income requiredGuarantor acceptedPet friendly *upon approvalShowings by appointmentsloft - charming, old school Williamsburg J / M trains @ Lorimer St, G train @ Broadway rennit4165