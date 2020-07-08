All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 1086 President St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
1086 President St
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:13 AM

1086 President St

1086 President Street · (619) 850-5547
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1086 President Street, Brooklyn, NY 11225
Crown Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Large 1 Bedroom w/ Dishwasher Right By Franklin Ave & Prospect Park.APARTMENT FEATURES:- 1 Queen Size Bedroom- Large Eat-in Kitchen w/ Dishwasher- Spacious Living Area- Hardwood Floors Throughout- 1 Fully Tiled Bathroom- Heat & Hot Water Included- First Floor.This Beautiful 1 BR is Conveniently Located Just Steps to All the Best Cafes, Bars, Restaurants, Health Food Stores, Trendy Shops and SO Much More Crown Heights has to offer!!!.Applicants must have good credit score and make 40x the rent. Guarantors accepted..Contact Paulo today to schedule a viewing before it's gone..paulo @ zjamarealty.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1086 President St have any available units?
1086 President St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 1086 President St currently offering any rent specials?
1086 President St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1086 President St pet-friendly?
No, 1086 President St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1086 President St offer parking?
No, 1086 President St does not offer parking.
Does 1086 President St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1086 President St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1086 President St have a pool?
No, 1086 President St does not have a pool.
Does 1086 President St have accessible units?
No, 1086 President St does not have accessible units.
Does 1086 President St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1086 President St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1086 President St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1086 President St does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1086 President St?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity