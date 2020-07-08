1086 President St

Amenities

Large 1 Bedroom w/ Dishwasher Right By Franklin Ave & Prospect Park.APARTMENT FEATURES:- 1 Queen Size Bedroom- Large Eat-in Kitchen w/ Dishwasher- Spacious Living Area- Hardwood Floors Throughout- 1 Fully Tiled Bathroom- Heat & Hot Water Included- First Floor.This Beautiful 1 BR is Conveniently Located Just Steps to All the Best Cafes, Bars, Restaurants, Health Food Stores, Trendy Shops and SO Much More Crown Heights has to offer!!!.Applicants must have good credit score and make 40x the rent. Guarantors accepted..Contact Paulo today to schedule a viewing before it's gone..paulo @ zjamarealty.com