All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 1 2nd Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
1 2nd Place
Last updated May 19 2020 at 3:36 AM

1 2nd Place

1 2nd Place · (917) 517-6410
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

1 2nd Place, Brooklyn, NY 11231
Carroll Gardens

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$6,995

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bike storage
garage
Welcome to the epitome of Brooklyn living! A newly renovated brownstone home in the heart of Carroll Gardens features top-of-the-line finishes, while at the same time boasts restored original detailing throughout that will take your breath away.

Sprawling over 2,400 sq ft quintessential townhouse loaded with charm and character perfectly designed to offer three bedrooms, two and one half bath duplex. Elegant and refined, this turn of the century townhouse has been completely renovated. Designed with a thought to combines classic townhouse finishes with a modern touch.

The spacious town & country kitchen is complete with granite countertops, pantry, and stainless steel appliances that include a five-burner stove and dishwasher. Ideal for entertaining, the two terraces provide serene Brooklyn skyline and garden views. This corner home with 3 exposures, East, South, and West, guarantee to provide direct sunlight all day every day.

The en-suite master bedroom comes with twin walk-in closets, kitchenette, and a private master bathroom. Additionally, there are two large bedrooms and an extra full bathroom, loaded with details, light, and closets. Elegant wood floors throughout, high ceilings, ceiling fans, washer/dryer and additional stroller/bike storage in the basement are all part of the package.

This enchanting Duplex abode is conveniently located in the heart of Carroll Gardens, Brooklyn, with the finest restaurants, grocery stores, and boutiques on Court/Smith Streets, Atlantic Avenue, and Brooklyn Bridge Park sort distance away. Public transportation a short commute to Manhattan with 7 minutes walk to the Carroll Street F/G and nearby A-C-4-5-2-3-R trains. Pet are allowed on a case-by-case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 2nd Place have any available units?
1 2nd Place has a unit available for $6,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1 2nd Place have?
Some of 1 2nd Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 2nd Place currently offering any rent specials?
1 2nd Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 2nd Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1 2nd Place is pet friendly.
Does 1 2nd Place offer parking?
Yes, 1 2nd Place does offer parking.
Does 1 2nd Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 2nd Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 2nd Place have a pool?
No, 1 2nd Place does not have a pool.
Does 1 2nd Place have accessible units?
No, 1 2nd Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1 2nd Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 2nd Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 1 2nd Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 2nd Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1 2nd Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
7 DEKALB AVENUE
7 Dekalb Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity