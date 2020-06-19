1 2nd Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bike storage garage

Welcome to the epitome of Brooklyn living! A newly renovated brownstone home in the heart of Carroll Gardens features top-of-the-line finishes, while at the same time boasts restored original detailing throughout that will take your breath away.



Sprawling over 2,400 sq ft quintessential townhouse loaded with charm and character perfectly designed to offer three bedrooms, two and one half bath duplex. Elegant and refined, this turn of the century townhouse has been completely renovated. Designed with a thought to combines classic townhouse finishes with a modern touch.



The spacious town & country kitchen is complete with granite countertops, pantry, and stainless steel appliances that include a five-burner stove and dishwasher. Ideal for entertaining, the two terraces provide serene Brooklyn skyline and garden views. This corner home with 3 exposures, East, South, and West, guarantee to provide direct sunlight all day every day.



The en-suite master bedroom comes with twin walk-in closets, kitchenette, and a private master bathroom. Additionally, there are two large bedrooms and an extra full bathroom, loaded with details, light, and closets. Elegant wood floors throughout, high ceilings, ceiling fans, washer/dryer and additional stroller/bike storage in the basement are all part of the package.



This enchanting Duplex abode is conveniently located in the heart of Carroll Gardens, Brooklyn, with the finest restaurants, grocery stores, and boutiques on Court/Smith Streets, Atlantic Avenue, and Brooklyn Bridge Park sort distance away. Public transportation a short commute to Manhattan with 7 minutes walk to the Carroll Street F/G and nearby A-C-4-5-2-3-R trains. Pet are allowed on a case-by-case basis.