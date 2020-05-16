All apartments in Whitney
5640 Park City Avenue
5640 Park City Avenue

5640 Park City Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5640 Park City Avenue, Whitney, NV 89122

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! Thekitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, noproblem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main StreetRenewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5640 Park City Avenue have any available units?
5640 Park City Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whitney, NV.
Is 5640 Park City Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5640 Park City Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5640 Park City Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5640 Park City Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5640 Park City Avenue offer parking?
No, 5640 Park City Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5640 Park City Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5640 Park City Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5640 Park City Avenue have a pool?
No, 5640 Park City Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5640 Park City Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5640 Park City Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5640 Park City Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5640 Park City Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5640 Park City Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5640 Park City Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
