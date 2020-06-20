All apartments in Whitney
Find more places like 5184 CLATSOP Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Whitney, NV
/
5184 CLATSOP Street
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM

5184 CLATSOP Street

5184 Clatsop Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Whitney
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all

Location

5184 Clatsop Street, Whitney, NV 89122
Whitney

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Former Model Home! 3 bed/2.5 bath and Loft. Upgraded Granite counters and cabinets. Open floor plan. Tile flooring downstairs. Covered patio. 2 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5184 CLATSOP Street have any available units?
5184 CLATSOP Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Whitney, NV.
What amenities does 5184 CLATSOP Street have?
Some of 5184 CLATSOP Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5184 CLATSOP Street currently offering any rent specials?
5184 CLATSOP Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5184 CLATSOP Street pet-friendly?
No, 5184 CLATSOP Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Whitney.
Does 5184 CLATSOP Street offer parking?
Yes, 5184 CLATSOP Street does offer parking.
Does 5184 CLATSOP Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5184 CLATSOP Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5184 CLATSOP Street have a pool?
No, 5184 CLATSOP Street does not have a pool.
Does 5184 CLATSOP Street have accessible units?
No, 5184 CLATSOP Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5184 CLATSOP Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5184 CLATSOP Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 5184 CLATSOP Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 5184 CLATSOP Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vue 5325
5325 E Tropicana Ave
Whitney, NV 89122

Similar Pages

Whitney 1 BedroomsWhitney 2 Bedrooms
Whitney 3 BedroomsWhitney Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Whitney Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Vegas, NVHenderson, NVParadise, NVSpring Valley, NV
North Las Vegas, NVSunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NV
Summerlin South, NVWinchester, NVBoulder City, NV

Apartments Near Colleges

Roseman University of Health SciencesCollege of Southern Nevada
University of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State College
Touro University Nevada