Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access

Fully furnished down to pillows and plates. 3 bedroom with attached 2 car garage. Beautiful gated community in the SW close to shopping, freeway, Strip, airport, shopping, etc. No carpet. Vaulted ceilings, fireplace in living. Balcony with Mountain View. Pool/Spa/Fitness/BBQ area. includes Roku steaming and free wifi. Near Summerlin and Downtown Summerlin and all it's attractions. Close to Raiders Stadium.