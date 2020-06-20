All apartments in Spring Valley
Spring Valley, NV
9592 Delivery Ave,
9592 Delivery Ave,

9592 Delivery Avenue · (702) 834-6000 ext. 777
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9592 Delivery Avenue, Spring Valley, NV 89148
Rhodes Ranch

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9592 Delivery Ave, · Avail. now

$1,545

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1672 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Southwest Beauty! 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 bath + LOFT! - From the moment you drive through community and up to this house, everything is simply gorgeous.

The features and upgrades of the home include:

• An open and spacious floorplan that flows from room to room!

• Beautiful laminate flooring downstairs which gives an elegant touch

• An upgraded kitchen that comes equipped with all appliances, granite counters, large pantry, ample cabinet space, upgraded stainless steel fixtures, an island, and recessed lighting.

• Upstairs Loft area

• Laundry room upstairs.

• Ceiling fans in several areas of the home for aesthetic appeal and increased airflow!

• Backyard includes covered backyard oasis with mature landscaping!

• Solar panels to offset energy use ($75 utility fee required per month)

• Much, MUCH more!

Not only is the property magnificent, but the area is also a significant benefit. The community itself is stunning. Only minutes away are all amenities, including grocery shopping, banking facilities, great eateries, and much, much more. Add to that the proximity to the CC-215, making the rest of the valley extremely accessible, and the location is hard to compete with!

For more information, or to schedule a showing, please call 702-834-6000 ext. 777.

Property Offered By: Priority Property Management

Broker: Jeffery Rohloff

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5787408)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9592 Delivery Ave, have any available units?
9592 Delivery Ave, has a unit available for $1,545 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9592 Delivery Ave, have?
Some of 9592 Delivery Ave,'s amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9592 Delivery Ave, currently offering any rent specials?
9592 Delivery Ave, isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9592 Delivery Ave, pet-friendly?
Yes, 9592 Delivery Ave, is pet friendly.
Does 9592 Delivery Ave, offer parking?
No, 9592 Delivery Ave, does not offer parking.
Does 9592 Delivery Ave, have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9592 Delivery Ave, does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9592 Delivery Ave, have a pool?
No, 9592 Delivery Ave, does not have a pool.
Does 9592 Delivery Ave, have accessible units?
No, 9592 Delivery Ave, does not have accessible units.
Does 9592 Delivery Ave, have units with dishwashers?
No, 9592 Delivery Ave, does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9592 Delivery Ave, have units with air conditioning?
No, 9592 Delivery Ave, does not have units with air conditioning.
