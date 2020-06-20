9592 Delivery Ave,

Amenities

Southwest Beauty! 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 bath + LOFT! - From the moment you drive through community and up to this house, everything is simply gorgeous.



The features and upgrades of the home include:



• An open and spacious floorplan that flows from room to room!



• Beautiful laminate flooring downstairs which gives an elegant touch



• An upgraded kitchen that comes equipped with all appliances, granite counters, large pantry, ample cabinet space, upgraded stainless steel fixtures, an island, and recessed lighting.



• Upstairs Loft area



• Laundry room upstairs.



• Ceiling fans in several areas of the home for aesthetic appeal and increased airflow!



• Backyard includes covered backyard oasis with mature landscaping!



• Solar panels to offset energy use ($75 utility fee required per month)



• Much, MUCH more!



Not only is the property magnificent, but the area is also a significant benefit. The community itself is stunning. Only minutes away are all amenities, including grocery shopping, banking facilities, great eateries, and much, much more. Add to that the proximity to the CC-215, making the rest of the valley extremely accessible, and the location is hard to compete with!



For more information, or to schedule a showing, please call 702-834-6000 ext. 777.



Property Offered By: Priority Property Management



Broker: Jeffery Rohloff



No Cats Allowed



