patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking pool garage sauna

Beautiful 1 story 3 bed 2 bath 3 car in Rhodes Ranch Golf community, Tiles through out & new carpet in all bedrooms, Stainless steel appliances, Granite countertop,Vaulted ceiling in living & family room, Water softener,cover patio in backyard,. Tenant get access to Clubhouse feature: 2 Swimming pool, Gym,Indoor basketball court,Sauna & a lot More....

This is a gate guarded community with 24 hours security guard on duty, Schedule a viewing and come see it yourself