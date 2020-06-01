All apartments in Spring Valley
8074 Palace Estate Avenue

8074 Palace Estate Avenue · (941) 875-4723
Location

8074 Palace Estate Avenue, Spring Valley, NV 89117
The Lakes-Country Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jun 30

$3,350

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1244 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Fully furnished and decorated home in the Summerlin / Lakes area! You will love this 3 bedroom 2 bath, attached 2 car garage property. Washer, dryer, all utilities, cable, & WiFi are included in your monthly rent! Plenty of parks, shopping and dining options conveniently located nearby! Don't miss out! Please call Housing Helpers of Las Vegas at 702.456.7368 or Hayley at 941.875.4723 for more information on this home or to hear about other properties available.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8074 Palace Estate Avenue have any available units?
8074 Palace Estate Avenue has a unit available for $3,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8074 Palace Estate Avenue have?
Some of 8074 Palace Estate Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8074 Palace Estate Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8074 Palace Estate Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8074 Palace Estate Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8074 Palace Estate Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring Valley.
Does 8074 Palace Estate Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8074 Palace Estate Avenue does offer parking.
Does 8074 Palace Estate Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8074 Palace Estate Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8074 Palace Estate Avenue have a pool?
No, 8074 Palace Estate Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8074 Palace Estate Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8074 Palace Estate Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8074 Palace Estate Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8074 Palace Estate Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 8074 Palace Estate Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8074 Palace Estate Avenue has units with air conditioning.
