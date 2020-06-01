8074 Palace Estate Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage air conditioning internet access furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Fully furnished and decorated home in the Summerlin / Lakes area! You will love this 3 bedroom 2 bath, attached 2 car garage property. Washer, dryer, all utilities, cable, & WiFi are included in your monthly rent! Plenty of parks, shopping and dining options conveniently located nearby! Don't miss out! Please call Housing Helpers of Las Vegas at 702.456.7368 or Hayley at 941.875.4723 for more information on this home or to hear about other properties available.

Fully furnished and decorated home in the Summerlin / Lakes area! You will love this 3 bedroom 2 bath, attached 2 car garage property. Washer, dryer, all utilities, cable, & WiFi are included in your monthly rent! Plenty of parks, shopping and dining options conveniently located nearby! Don't miss out! Please call Housing Helpers of Las Vegas at 702.456.7368 or Hayley at 941.875.4723 for more information on this home or to hear about other properties available.