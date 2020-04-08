8049 Dorinda Avenue

Amenities

This beautiful town home is equipped with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 1 car garage. This property has gorgeous wooden floor throughout the property and classic white walls. The living room has a fireplace for those cozy winter days while the dining room is combined with the kitchen and great for entertaining. The kitchen features solid counter tops, plenty of cabinet space and stainless stain appliances. All bedrooms are located upstairs. The master bedroom features a large walk in closet while the master bathroom has a shower/tub combo. This property has a lovely front porch covered patio with a ceiling fan to cool you off under the shade in those hot summer days. Tenant is to pay for all the utilities and pets are welcome with prior owner approval. Call for more information and to schedule a showing!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now

