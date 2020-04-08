All apartments in Spring Valley
Last updated June 19 2020 at 12:56 AM

8049 Dorinda Avenue

8049 Dorinda Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8049 Dorinda Avenue, Spring Valley, NV 89147
Rancho Viejo

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This beautiful town home is equipped with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 1 car garage. This property has gorgeous wooden floor throughout the property and classic white walls. The living room has a fireplace for those cozy winter days while the dining room is combined with the kitchen and great for entertaining. The kitchen features solid counter tops, plenty of cabinet space and stainless stain appliances. All bedrooms are located upstairs. The master bedroom features a large walk in closet while the master bathroom has a shower/tub combo. This property has a lovely front porch covered patio with a ceiling fan to cool you off under the shade in those hot summer days. Tenant is to pay for all the utilities and pets are welcome with prior owner approval. Call for more information and to schedule a showing!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8049 Dorinda Avenue have any available units?
8049 Dorinda Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring Valley, NV.
What amenities does 8049 Dorinda Avenue have?
Some of 8049 Dorinda Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8049 Dorinda Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8049 Dorinda Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8049 Dorinda Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8049 Dorinda Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8049 Dorinda Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8049 Dorinda Avenue does offer parking.
Does 8049 Dorinda Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8049 Dorinda Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8049 Dorinda Avenue have a pool?
No, 8049 Dorinda Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8049 Dorinda Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8049 Dorinda Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8049 Dorinda Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8049 Dorinda Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8049 Dorinda Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8049 Dorinda Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
