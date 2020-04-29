6550 Palmyra Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool putting green garage hot tub

PROPERTY RENTED UNFURNISED for 3k, if want furniture will be negotiated. Hard to find southwest Las Vegas gem on half acre with privacy and NO HOA! Pool/spa, RV/boat parking, putting green, storage shed. Pass-through window from large kitchen to covered patio makes for easy entertaining. 18" diagonal tile, family room with FP, formal dining and sunken formal LR, 2883 SF, 4 Brs, 2 and 3/4 baths. Outside access to 3/4 bath for pool use/changing. Close to shopping and Strip. Don't miss this opportunity!



TEXT Haley at 7252615469 for more information!



(RLNE4851171)