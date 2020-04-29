All apartments in Spring Valley
Find more places like 6550 Palmyra Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spring Valley, NV
/
6550 Palmyra Ave
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:57 PM

6550 Palmyra Ave

6550 Palmyra Avenue · (725) 261-5469
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Spring Valley
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6550 Palmyra Avenue, Spring Valley, NV 89146

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $2850 · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2883 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
putting green
garage
hot tub
PROPERTY RENTED UNFURNISED for 3k, if want furniture will be negotiated. Hard to find southwest Las Vegas gem on half acre with privacy and NO HOA! Pool/spa, RV/boat parking, putting green, storage shed. Pass-through window from large kitchen to covered patio makes for easy entertaining. 18" diagonal tile, family room with FP, formal dining and sunken formal LR, 2883 SF, 4 Brs, 2 and 3/4 baths. Outside access to 3/4 bath for pool use/changing. Close to shopping and Strip. Don't miss this opportunity!

TEXT Haley at 7252615469 for more information!

(RLNE4851171)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6550 Palmyra Ave have any available units?
6550 Palmyra Ave has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6550 Palmyra Ave have?
Some of 6550 Palmyra Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6550 Palmyra Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6550 Palmyra Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6550 Palmyra Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6550 Palmyra Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring Valley.
Does 6550 Palmyra Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6550 Palmyra Ave does offer parking.
Does 6550 Palmyra Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6550 Palmyra Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6550 Palmyra Ave have a pool?
Yes, 6550 Palmyra Ave has a pool.
Does 6550 Palmyra Ave have accessible units?
No, 6550 Palmyra Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6550 Palmyra Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6550 Palmyra Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 6550 Palmyra Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6550 Palmyra Ave has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6550 Palmyra Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Spectrum
9242 W Russell Rd
Spring Valley, NV 89148
Vintage at The Lakes Apartment Homes
8321 W Sahara Ave
Spring Valley, NV 89117
Sequoia Meadows Apartments
5301 W Pioneer Ave
Spring Valley, NV 89146
2one5
7960 Rafael Rivera Way
Spring Valley, NV 89113
Viviani
9625 W Russell Rd
Spring Valley, NV 89148
Sahara West
2301 Redwood St
Spring Valley, NV 89146
The Mercer
9830 W Tropicana Ave
Spring Valley, NV 89147
Everett Apartments
7227 W Windmill Ln
Spring Valley, NV 89113

Similar Pages

Spring Valley 1 BedroomsSpring Valley 2 Bedrooms
Spring Valley Apartments with PoolSpring Valley Dog Friendly Apartments
Spring Valley Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Vegas, NVHenderson, NVParadise, NVNorth Las Vegas, NV
Sunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVBoulder City, NVPahrump, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rhodes RanchBella Vita
Chateau NouveauThe Lakes Country Club
SovanaRancho Viejo

Apartments Near Colleges

Roseman University of Health SciencesCollege of Southern Nevada
University of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State College
Touro University Nevada
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity