6154 Villa Lante Avenue

Beautiful and spacious home 4 bed 2.5 bath - This beautiful 4 BR fully furnished property is fully upgraded throughout It features an. Open floor plan kitchen with granite counter tops with custom style back splash, stainless steel appliances, custom light fixtures, island, pantry. and 42" Mocha Cabinets. The home has designer wood grain flooring throughout. The second floor offers breathtaking mountain and strip views. Custom window coverings and a custom designed backyard featuring lush plants and fruit trees top everything off.



