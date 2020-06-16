All apartments in Spring Valley
6154 Villa Lante Avenue

6154 Villa Lante Avenue · (702) 745-1205
Location

6154 Villa Lante Avenue, Spring Valley, NV 89113
Sovana

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 6154 Villa Lante Avenue · Avail. now

$2,499

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful and spacious home 4 bed 2.5 bath - This beautiful 4 BR fully furnished property is fully upgraded throughout It features an. Open floor plan kitchen with granite counter tops with custom style back splash, stainless steel appliances, custom light fixtures, island, pantry. and 42" Mocha Cabinets. The home has designer wood grain flooring throughout. The second floor offers breathtaking mountain and strip views. Custom window coverings and a custom designed backyard featuring lush plants and fruit trees top everything off.

(RLNE5483386)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6154 Villa Lante Avenue have any available units?
6154 Villa Lante Avenue has a unit available for $2,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6154 Villa Lante Avenue have?
Some of 6154 Villa Lante Avenue's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6154 Villa Lante Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6154 Villa Lante Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6154 Villa Lante Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6154 Villa Lante Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring Valley.
Does 6154 Villa Lante Avenue offer parking?
No, 6154 Villa Lante Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6154 Villa Lante Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6154 Villa Lante Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6154 Villa Lante Avenue have a pool?
No, 6154 Villa Lante Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6154 Villa Lante Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6154 Villa Lante Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6154 Villa Lante Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6154 Villa Lante Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6154 Villa Lante Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6154 Villa Lante Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
