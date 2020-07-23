All apartments in Spring Valley
Last updated July 18 2020 at 11:10 PM

6077 Villa Trieste Court

6077 Villa Trieste Court · No Longer Available
Location

6077 Villa Trieste Court, Spring Valley, NV 89113
Sovana

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WOW!! Like new and move in ready. Located on a cul-de-sac lot with mountain view. The entire house was newly painted with 2-tone painting including the garage. Newly installed engineering hardwood floor throughout except wet area. Features: Security screen door, vaulted ceiling, new blinds, formal LIV rm, family rm, & dining rm; Kitchen has tile floor, island, maple cabinets, new granite countertops, new SS dish washer & sink, SS double door refrigerator, pantry; 2nd BR downstairs; 2nd BRA downstairs has new marble floor, sink, & shower unit; separate MBR upstairs has an adjacent sitting room, ceiling fan/lights, new vertical blinds, walk-in-closet; master bath has newly installed marble floor, double sinks, maple cabinets, separate shower and tub, walk-in-closet; the 3rd & 4th BR upstairs has walk-in closet, new vertical blinds; the 3rd FULL BA upstairs has marble floor, double sink, toilet, & shower/tub combo. Backyard has newly install desert landscape. Too much to list, MUST SEE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6077 Villa Trieste Court have any available units?
6077 Villa Trieste Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring Valley, NV.
What amenities does 6077 Villa Trieste Court have?
Some of 6077 Villa Trieste Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6077 Villa Trieste Court currently offering any rent specials?
6077 Villa Trieste Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6077 Villa Trieste Court pet-friendly?
No, 6077 Villa Trieste Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring Valley.
Does 6077 Villa Trieste Court offer parking?
Yes, 6077 Villa Trieste Court offers parking.
Does 6077 Villa Trieste Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6077 Villa Trieste Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6077 Villa Trieste Court have a pool?
No, 6077 Villa Trieste Court does not have a pool.
Does 6077 Villa Trieste Court have accessible units?
No, 6077 Villa Trieste Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6077 Villa Trieste Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6077 Villa Trieste Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 6077 Villa Trieste Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6077 Villa Trieste Court does not have units with air conditioning.
