6077 Villa Trieste Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

WOW!! Like new and move in ready. Located on a cul-de-sac lot with mountain view. The entire house was newly painted with 2-tone painting including the garage. Newly installed engineering hardwood floor throughout except wet area. Features: Security screen door, vaulted ceiling, new blinds, formal LIV rm, family rm, & dining rm; Kitchen has tile floor, island, maple cabinets, new granite countertops, new SS dish washer & sink, SS double door refrigerator, pantry; 2nd BR downstairs; 2nd BRA downstairs has new marble floor, sink, & shower unit; separate MBR upstairs has an adjacent sitting room, ceiling fan/lights, new vertical blinds, walk-in-closet; master bath has newly installed marble floor, double sinks, maple cabinets, separate shower and tub, walk-in-closet; the 3rd & 4th BR upstairs has walk-in closet, new vertical blinds; the 3rd FULL BA upstairs has marble floor, double sink, toilet, & shower/tub combo. Backyard has newly install desert landscape. Too much to list, MUST SEE.