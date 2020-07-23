6077 Villa Trieste Court

Amenities
WOW!! Like new and move in ready. Located on a cul-de-sac lot with mountain view. The entire house was newly painted with 2-tone painting including the garage. Newly installed engineering hardwood floor throughout except wet area. Features: Security screen door, vaulted ceiling, new blinds, formal LIV rm, family rm, & dining rm; Kitchen has tile floor, island, maple cabinets, new granite countertops, new SS dish washer & sink, SS double door refrigerator, pantry; 2nd BR downstairs; 2nd BRA downstairs has new marble floor, sink, & shower unit; separate MBR upstairs has an adjacent sitting room, ceiling fan/lights, new vertical blinds, walk-in-closet; master bath has newly installed marble floor, double sinks, maple cabinets, separate shower and tub, walk-in-closet; the 3rd & 4th BR upstairs has walk-in closet, new vertical blinds; the 3rd FULL BA upstairs has marble floor, double sink, toilet, & shower/tub combo. Backyard has newly install desert landscape. Too much to list, MUST SEE.