5740 Sunken River Trail

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities

2 BDRM 2BTH IN GATED COMMUNITY. CONVENIENT TO SHOPPING & FREEWAY ACCESS. SUPER CUTE! - GREAT CENTRAL LOCATION. THIS 2 BDRM 2 BATH HOME IN A GATED COMMUNITY FEATURES SPACIOUS LIVING/DINING ROOM COMBO W/WOOD LAMINATE FLOORS AND VAULTED CEILINGS, KITCHEN HAS GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND TILE FLOORING. ONE BEDROOM AND BATHROOM DOWNSTAIRS AND THERE IS A HUGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH WALK-IN CLOSET UPSTAIRS. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED. CONVENIENT TO SHOPPING & FREEWAY ACCESS.



I-215 & JONES, N ON JONES, RT ON HACIENDA, RT ON BUNKHOUSE, THRU GATE, IMMEDIATE RT, RT ON LOST, LFT ON SUNKEN RIVER, HOUSE ON LFT



APPLICATION FEE: $50, PLUS $25 FOR EACH ADDITIONAL PERSON. AGENT CAN PROVIDE GLVAR APPLICATION. PLEASE INCLUDE REFERRING AGENT'S INFO. RENTER SHOULD COME TO OUR OFFICE AT 5760 SPRING MOUNTAIN RD. PLEASE BRING IN PICTURE ID AND PROOF OF INCOME WITH MONEY ORDER OR CASHIER'S CHECK. PLEASE CALL OUR OFFICE AT 702-233-8132 FOR APP STATUS. PLEASE PROVIDE 2 MONTHS PAY STUB OR BANK STATEMENT. AGENT PLEASE TEXT TO 702-338-9818 FOR LOCK BOX CODE WITH PID.



No Pets Allowed



