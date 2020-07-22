Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher carport walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport gym parking pool

5030 S Rainbow Blvd #205 is located in SW Las Vegas, near Tropicana and Rainbow. The community has pool and exercise room for residents. This upstairs condo which features a formal living room with a fireplace, a nice kitchen with a built in microwave, both bedrooms have a bathroom, and a balcony! All appliances are included. A MUST SEE!!!



The rent is $1050. We request Full security deposit $1050, $75 key deposit, $300 cleaning deposit and first month rent to move in. Credit scores no less than 650, proof of income to be 2.5X minimum.

NO PET

The address is 5030 S Rainbow Blvd #205, Las vegas, NV 89118. Please drive by neighborhood first.