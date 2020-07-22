All apartments in Spring Valley
Find more places like 5030 S Rainbow Blvd #205.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Spring Valley, NV
/
5030 S Rainbow Blvd #205
Last updated July 17 2020 at 12:04 AM

5030 S Rainbow Blvd #205

5030 South Rainbow Boulevard · (702) 727-3500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Spring Valley
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5030 South Rainbow Boulevard, Spring Valley, NV 89118

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,050

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1091 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
gym
parking
pool
5030 S Rainbow Blvd #205 is located in SW Las Vegas, near Tropicana and Rainbow. The community has pool and exercise room for residents. This upstairs condo which features a formal living room with a fireplace, a nice kitchen with a built in microwave, both bedrooms have a bathroom, and a balcony! All appliances are included. A MUST SEE!!!

The rent is $1050. We request Full security deposit $1050, $75 key deposit, $300 cleaning deposit and first month rent to move in. Credit scores no less than 650, proof of income to be 2.5X minimum.
NO PET
The address is 5030 S Rainbow Blvd #205, Las vegas, NV 89118. Please drive by neighborhood first.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5030 S Rainbow Blvd #205 have any available units?
5030 S Rainbow Blvd #205 has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5030 S Rainbow Blvd #205 have?
Some of 5030 S Rainbow Blvd #205's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5030 S Rainbow Blvd #205 currently offering any rent specials?
5030 S Rainbow Blvd #205 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5030 S Rainbow Blvd #205 pet-friendly?
No, 5030 S Rainbow Blvd #205 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Spring Valley.
Does 5030 S Rainbow Blvd #205 offer parking?
Yes, 5030 S Rainbow Blvd #205 offers parking.
Does 5030 S Rainbow Blvd #205 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5030 S Rainbow Blvd #205 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5030 S Rainbow Blvd #205 have a pool?
Yes, 5030 S Rainbow Blvd #205 has a pool.
Does 5030 S Rainbow Blvd #205 have accessible units?
No, 5030 S Rainbow Blvd #205 does not have accessible units.
Does 5030 S Rainbow Blvd #205 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5030 S Rainbow Blvd #205 has units with dishwashers.
Does 5030 S Rainbow Blvd #205 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5030 S Rainbow Blvd #205 has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 5030 S Rainbow Blvd #205?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Resort at the Lakes
9999 W Katie Ave
Spring Valley, NV 89147
Spectrum
9242 W Russell Rd
Spring Valley, NV 89148
Sunstone Apartments
9353 W Twain Ave
Spring Valley, NV 89147
Martin
6655 S Fort Apache Rd
Spring Valley, NV 89148
2one5
7960 Rafael Rivera Way
Spring Valley, NV 89113
EVO
8760 W Patrick Ln
Spring Valley, NV 89148
Zerzura Apartments
5175 S Jerry Tarkanian Way
Spring Valley, NV 89148
Everett Apartments
7227 W Windmill Ln
Spring Valley, NV 89113

Similar Pages

Spring Valley 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSpring Valley 2 Bedroom Apartments
Spring Valley Apartments with GymsSpring Valley Apartments with Pools
Spring Valley Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Las Vegas, NVHenderson, NVParadise, NVNorth Las Vegas, NV
Sunrise Manor, NVEnterprise, NVSummerlin South, NVWhitney, NV
Winchester, NVPahrump, NVBoulder City, NV

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rhodes RanchBella Vita
Chateau NouveauThe Lakes Country Club
SovanaRancho Viejo

Apartments Near Colleges

Roseman University of Health SciencesCollege of Southern Nevada
University of Nevada-Las VegasNevada State College
Touro University Nevada
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity