Amenities

in unit laundry garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

4442 COLLINGWOOD ST Available 07/01/20 *COMING SOON* SPACIOUS! 3BD 3BA 2STORY HOME IN SPRING VALLEY - WELCOME TO 4442 COLLINGWOOD ST!



*COMING SOON*



THIS GREAT 3 BED/3 BATH 2 STORY HOME IN SPRING VALLEY FEATURES A 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE, FORMAL LIVING ROOM, FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE OVERLOOKS KITCHEN, GLASS FRONT, CABINETS IN KITCHEN, LARGE MASTER SUITE W/ WALK IN CLOSET, GOOD SIZE BEDROOMS, REAR YARD W FRUIT TREES, AND GAZEBO,, DON'T MISS OUT ON THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME! MAJOR CROSS STREETS:BUFFALO & FLAMINGO

***DOES NOT COME WITH WASHER AND DRYER**



Go to RPMLV.com to apply online and for viewing the property by clicking on listing



Call 702-478-8800 for more info or schedule a showing



$60 Application Fee (per adult) (Non-Refundable)

$200 Move-in Admin Fee (Non-Refundable)

$1500 Security Deposit (Refundable)



NO SMOKING ALLOWED

NO PETS ALLOWED!



