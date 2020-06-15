3189 Pampas Pl.

Amenities
4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 story home with an attached 2 car garage. Located only minutes from the strip in the Spring Valley community. This home is fully furnished. Washer and dryer are conveniently included your monthly rent along with all utilities, cable TV and WiFi. Please call Housing Helpers of Las Vegas at 702.456.7368 or Hayley at 941.875.4723 for more information on this home or to hear about other properties available.
