Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

3189 Pampas Pl.

3189 Pampas Place · (941) 875-4723
Location

3189 Pampas Place, Spring Valley, NV 89146

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Jun 30

$3,650

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2163 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 story home with an attached 2 car garage. Located only minutes from the strip in the Spring Valley community. This home is fully furnished. Washer and dryer are conveniently included your monthly rent along with all utilities, cable TV and WiFi. Please call Housing Helpers of Las Vegas at 702.456.7368 or Hayley at 941.875.4723 for more information on this home or to hear about other properties available.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3189 Pampas Pl. have any available units?
3189 Pampas Pl. has a unit available for $3,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3189 Pampas Pl. have?
Some of 3189 Pampas Pl.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3189 Pampas Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
3189 Pampas Pl. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3189 Pampas Pl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3189 Pampas Pl. is pet friendly.
Does 3189 Pampas Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 3189 Pampas Pl. does offer parking.
Does 3189 Pampas Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3189 Pampas Pl. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3189 Pampas Pl. have a pool?
No, 3189 Pampas Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 3189 Pampas Pl. have accessible units?
No, 3189 Pampas Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 3189 Pampas Pl. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3189 Pampas Pl. has units with dishwashers.
Does 3189 Pampas Pl. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3189 Pampas Pl. has units with air conditioning.
