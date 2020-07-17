All apartments in Spring Valley
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

265 BLACKSTONE RIVER

265 Blackstone River Avenue
Location

265 Blackstone River Avenue, Spring Valley, NV 89148
Rhodes Ranch

Amenities

pet friendly
gym
pool
basketball court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
pool
GOLF COURSE VIEW 2 STORY 3 BR, 3 BA HOME IN RHODES RANCH! - Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 3
Rent: $1795.00
Deposit: $1795.00
Application Fee: $60.00/ Per Applicant over the age of 18. (Non-refundable)
**COSIGNERS NOT ACCEPTED, ALL APPLICANTS MUST LIVE IN PROPERTY.**
Pet deposit: pets 55 lbs and under $300.00, Pets 55lbs and over $500.00
Square Footage: 2,071
Tenant pays: Power, Cable, Phone, Water, Gas, Sewer, Trash
Trash & Sewer is to be paid along with the rent!
Lease Term: 1 year or 1 year +
Close to Public Transportation
Will check credit for eviction or collection on rental. No criminal record
Must make 3x the rent
3 months pay stubs or bank statement is needed along with app.
Must bring in copy of Social & ID
Tenant is responsible to verify all info
Please contact 702-672-2851 M-F 9am-5pm

(RLNE2552013)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 265 BLACKSTONE RIVER have any available units?
265 BLACKSTONE RIVER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Spring Valley, NV.
What amenities does 265 BLACKSTONE RIVER have?
Some of 265 BLACKSTONE RIVER's amenities include pet friendly, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 265 BLACKSTONE RIVER currently offering any rent specials?
265 BLACKSTONE RIVER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 265 BLACKSTONE RIVER pet-friendly?
Yes, 265 BLACKSTONE RIVER is pet friendly.
Does 265 BLACKSTONE RIVER offer parking?
No, 265 BLACKSTONE RIVER does not offer parking.
Does 265 BLACKSTONE RIVER have units with washers and dryers?
No, 265 BLACKSTONE RIVER does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 265 BLACKSTONE RIVER have a pool?
Yes, 265 BLACKSTONE RIVER has a pool.
Does 265 BLACKSTONE RIVER have accessible units?
No, 265 BLACKSTONE RIVER does not have accessible units.
Does 265 BLACKSTONE RIVER have units with dishwashers?
No, 265 BLACKSTONE RIVER does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 265 BLACKSTONE RIVER have units with air conditioning?
No, 265 BLACKSTONE RIVER does not have units with air conditioning.
