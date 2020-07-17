265 BLACKSTONE RIVER

Amenities
GOLF COURSE VIEW 2 STORY 3 BR, 3 BA HOME IN RHODES RANCH! - Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 3
Rent: $1795.00
Deposit: $1795.00
Application Fee: $60.00/ Per Applicant over the age of 18. (Non-refundable)
**COSIGNERS NOT ACCEPTED, ALL APPLICANTS MUST LIVE IN PROPERTY.**
Pet deposit: pets 55 lbs and under $300.00, Pets 55lbs and over $500.00
Square Footage: 2,071
Tenant pays: Power, Cable, Phone, Water, Gas, Sewer, Trash
Trash & Sewer is to be paid along with the rent!
Lease Term: 1 year or 1 year +
Close to Public Transportation
Will check credit for eviction or collection on rental. No criminal record
Must make 3x the rent
3 months pay stubs or bank statement is needed along with app.
Must bring in copy of Social & ID
Tenant is responsible to verify all info
Please contact 702-672-2851 M-F 9am-5pm
(RLNE2552013)